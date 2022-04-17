“For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few.”
One thing we learn about life rather early is that it isn’t meant to be easy. From the moment the baby leaves the protection of the mother’s security, it begins to cry. From that moment on, life never lets up on its demands on those who try to take it seriously.
There are two attitudes one can take toward life. One is to “take care of myself, don’t care too much about the other man, and don’t get too involved” attitude. This is by far the most traveled road of life for the simple reason that it places no demands upon us that we don’t want it to. We can do as we please or not do as we please. We are content just to live our lives out. We can pat ourselves on the back, telling ourselves that we are doing all that we should be doing.
There is another attitude toward life that says life is a sacred trust. It is given to us by the eternal Father and it should be used for the benefit of Him and our fellow man. This way of living is very demanding. There are very few who are willing to strive toward this life. It places demands upon us that we don’t want and causes us to strive toward what the masses call impossible. This is often a very lonely way of living, since those who have common goals are few.
Often, we are tempted to give up, to call it quits, to say with the carefree lot that it is impossible to live toward that high calling. We are tempted to lower our goals, tone down our plea and think more about ourselves.
We ultimately come back to this: life isn’t supposed to be easy. It is supposed to be a challenge. The very moment we cease working toward that high calling, we begin to deteriorate into nothing but a self-satisfied, selfish human that joins the “don’t care” crowd.
When we get to the place where we are ready to throw in the towel and call it quits, what we really need is to know that what we are doing has some significance and lasting value to it. For as long as a person can believe that what he is doing has God’s stamp of approval on it, he can face any obstacle that stands before him. But once he quits believing in his high calling, he is doomed to a life of selfishness.
Life is easy only when we are selfish. It is hard when we choose the high road. And while it gets to be awfully dark on the high road at times, we need to remember that daylight always follows darkness. Thus, I’ve found out that life is too short for a lot of drama or petty things. So, laugh hard, love truly and forgive quickly.