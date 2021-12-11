You cannot make old friends. Forever friends must be written, called, cherished and nurtured. As we age, we can see more than ever the value of those who share love and memories with us. The loneliest of old folks are those who do not maintain and repair long-term friendships.
It is more than worth the effort of keeping in touch. The seasons of our lives are warmed in autumn and winter by conversations with old friends.
The opposite is also the case. We will regret the loss of friendships over things that are trivial. I’m reminded of two old Tennessee Methodist bishops who shared a common barbed wire fence. They had grown up together, raised their families together, built the same church together and shared all of life with each other on their farms.
One day, a calf from one farm got through the fence. The bishops disagreed over who owned the calf. A half-century friendship was ruined over a calf. They sat in the same church and would not speak to one another. The entire community was shocked and saddened to see such a friendship ended.
That must be the way the early Christians felt when they heard that Paul and Barnabas had a fight over John Mark. When they went on their first missionary journey, Mark was content if he was with Uncle Barnabas on Cyprus. Everyone knew Uncle Barnabas on Cyprus. But when they came to Turkey and the road was dangerous, Mark ran home to mama.
This caused a huge fight. When Paul and Barnabas wanted to take Mark, Paul said “No.” It split the dynamic duo for good. That must have saddened Peter and the rest of the disciples back home.
Take great care that old friendships are not ruined over politics or religion or prejudice or anything else. Old friends have too much in common to lose the friendship. Take the view “from the back of the hearse.” When an old friend goes, you want to be able to know that your friendship lasted all the way.
This old world can be cruel, lonely and sometimes isolating at the end. You will wish you kept friendships in repair.
You have a limited number of days. The clock is ticking, and the calendar turning. The longer you are on the Earth, the faster time flies by. Every day you look back is a day you will never recover.
Old friends can tell you your faults to your face and then tell your virtues behind your back.
“A man that hath friends must show himself friendly; and there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.” Proverbs 18:24