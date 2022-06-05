The year was 1986, and the place was Greenville, Mississippi. The time was fall, and the occasion was a revival at Southside Baptist Church. Brother Earl Ezell and I had pastored churches in Monroe County some 10 years earlier. Thus, I was the guest preacher holding revival for the congregation in Greenville. We held services both morning and evenings while doing some visitation with the people in the afternoon. After lunch each day, we would visit church families, many of whom were farmers.
One evening we found one of the members in the corn field on his combine harvesting the crop. He stopped the equipment, got down for a chat about farming and how the revival was going. Growing up on a farm and knowing something about corn, we began discussing the crop he was harvesting. He pulled off an ear of corn, shucked it and handed it to me, asking a question about that ear of corn.
“Can you tell me how many grains of corn are on that ear and how many grains you get from one grain planted?” he asked. “Usually, not exactly, but on an average.”
I will never forget the lesson I learned in that corn field from a farmer in the Delta land of south Mississippi.
“Allow me to save you some time, and I will answer that question for you,” he said.
There were 14 rows of about 50 grains on each. This is a ratio of one ear to about 700 grains. Some stalks of corn have two ears. In addition to that, a stalk may be seven feet tall with blades for silage or fodder. Thus, one grain of corn that consumes sunshine, air, water and plant food multiplies itself many times over and produces more good by far than it consumes. This is the nature of good.
Now the question is, “How much good are you in the area where God has planted you?”
With that question asked, the farmer started up his combine and started picking corn again. I began to ponder that thought in my mind as Brother Earl and I got back in the car and returned to get ready for the night’s service.
What good was I doing in the gospel area for Christ? If we turn to Mr. Webster for the meaning of “good,” we find “good, better, best...never let it rest...until the good is better and the better is best.”
I remembered that old adage common to observation while looking at the old Sears and Roebuck mail order catalogs and how they listed their merchandise. They usually had three grades – good, better and best. The “good” was cheap, or of lesser grade. The “better” was the middle of the road price, greater in quality than the “good” advertised, yet not as good as the grade of “best.” The best was above in quality than the two lower grades but more costly.
We find in God’s word time and time again that He will be searching for the best. Malachi 3:17 speaks of the Day of the Lord “when I make up my jewels and I will spare them as a man spareth his own son that serveth him.”
God will be searching for diamonds to make up His jewels. God will be looking for the best – not false, not fake, off-color, run of the mill, but the best. And how is He coming? 2 Peter 3:10 says, “as a thief in the night,” unexpected.
Remember that one grain of corn. How much good are you in the area where God has planted you?