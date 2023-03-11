A few months ago, I attended a Bible conference in Jackson, Tennessee. I was skeptical of the meeting since it had a variety of speakers of liberal denominations. The objective was to compare the positive side of preaching to the negative sermon in our modern-day world.
With the electronic age and the continuous broadcasting of the television age, we are afforded a variety of sermons and religious broadcasting. Thus, I enrolled and for $25 and drove to Tennessee for the one-day event.
Addressing the importance of preaching, the speaker remarked, “I’ve not preached a negative sermon in years.” The comment raised several pertinent questions from my Baptist friends. I questioned his statement with this remark: “Should we not preach negative sermons? Does the speaker preach the whole counsel of God?”
To maintain proper balance in preaching, there must be some negative preaching. Preaching without this balance creates unstable Christians and will lead to questionable and false doctrine.
Everyone loves success stories. Everyone desires to be healthy and prosperous. However, in God’s time, there are times of loss and failures, calamities and even premature death.
Was Moses wrong in bringing a negative message to Pharaoh? Was Elijah wrong in his negative approach to Ahab? Did Nathan fail by being negative in exposing the sin of David? Was God wrong when He spoke to Adam and Eve in the garden, telling them not to eat of the tree in the midst of the garden lest they die? Was Christ wrong in telling Nicodemus, “You must be born again or you cannot see the kingdom of God?”
Eight of the Ten Commandments begin with “Thou shalt not.” Should we disregard these commandments for being too negative? Should we preach only those not beginning with “Thou shalt not?”
Thou shalt have no other gods before me. Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven gods. Thou shalt not take the name of God in vain. Thou shalt not kill. Thou shalt not steal. Thou shalt not commit adultery. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor. Thou shalt not covet they neighbor’s wife or anything that is his.
The question of negative vs. positive preaching was settled from 50-odd years ago when I surrendered to the gospel ministry.
“Go ye therefore and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the father, and of the son and the Holy Ghost: teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded, even to the end of the world (Matthew 28:18-20).
