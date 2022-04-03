Ripped jeans were popular in the late 1980s. Denim jeans with tears or rips on the knees or other parts of the pants were also popular to the hard rockers in the 1990s and 2000s in hippie movements.
The punk and grunge eras were anti-establishment, trying to make their mark through rebellion. Their uniforms were known to be fans of fabrics with various blemishes. Torn jeans were common. Today, however, with everyone from Grandma to infants wearing them is more of a sign of animal conformism.
Ripped jeans are expensive when they come from the high-end fashion houses such as Balmain, costing $1,526 with rips and multiple tears. Holes in your pocketbook are standard as well.
For men who preach God’s word, we consider these hard-to-consider trends as foolish and off-the-wall rip-offs.
As a youngster I wore out the knees of my Levi’s playing in the dirt. To have rips in your blue jeans was no mark of distinction. We were too busy in the cotton patch or corn fields for anything but chores and hard work. I would hate to think what Dad would have said or done if I had asked for an expensive pair of jeans because they were ripped.
Men and women of genuine faith, you can be who you are. You don’t need to look like someone you are not. The New Testament writer tells us, “It is for freedom that Christ has set us free.” Freedom means you do not have to be someone you are not.
You are not ripping jeans or anything else to look a certain way. When you come to Christ, you can drop every false facade and, for the first time in your life, be who you are created to be – a free person in Christ.
You no longer labor to impress others; you can just be who you are. Bob Dylan sang in the ‘60s, “The Times are A-changing.” The American image of the male species has changed. We remember the strong, silent types such as Roy Rogers and John Wayne who exemplified manhood at its best.
We view manhood and the regular guy played in roles like Tom Hanks. Today, however, many try on characters like trying on a new pair of pants. The freedom of Christ allows you to be you with no paint, powder, varnish or ripped jeans. With Christ, you can be the “you” God made you to be.
We do not have to get stuff to have a life. Ripped jeans are the ultimate exposure to the craziness of just getting stuff. We don’t have to buy things we don’t need to impress people we do not like. As a pastor dealing with death and dying, I have been around rich folks who have never asked for more stuff at the end. They wanted their family and friends and prayed that they were ready to meet God.
We can limit regrets in our lives. We all live and die with regrets. We can limit our regrets with Christ. We all have done things with consequences that cannot be reversed. The good news is that today we can start afresh and live free of devastating regrets.
I don’t have ripped jeans. However, without Jesus, you have something on the outside that hides to the inside. “It is for freedom that Christ has set us free.” (Galatians 5:1)