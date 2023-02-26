While working on a B.A. degree at Blue Mountain College as a ministerial student, we were required to take four semesters of Greek. In required reading outside of class, I chose Homer as an extra to gain additional hours. Odysseus, the Arnold Schwarzenegger of the day, had to prove who he was to his wife, Penelope.
He had been gone so long that she had forgotten what he looked like. To prove who he was, Odysseus shot an arrow through a hole in 12 axe heads lined up one beside the other. That is a hard act to follow.
There are some great arrow stories in the Bible. When God wanted to take out the awful King Ahab, He used a pagan Syrian soldier to shoot an arrow without aiming and found the chink in Ahab’s armor. It shot Ahab dead (1 Kings 22:44). God guided the arrow, and it became His instrument of judgment against an awful king.
In another passage, however, there is a redemptive use of an arrow shot.
The prophet Elisha was dying (2 Kings 13:14-17). The sorry, spineless King Joash went to see the dying prophet. He went to see Elisha in the same way a lot of politicians showed up at Billy Graham’s funeral.
It was good to be associated with Elisha. The old prophet revived at the visit and told King Joash, “Take a bow and arrows.” The king took out his personal bow and some arrows.
Then, the old prophet put his feeble ancient hands on the young hands of the king. Elisha then told King Joash, “Open a window eastward.” The surprised king opened the window. The old prophet said “Shoot.” The king shot the arrow, guided by the gnarled hands of the prophet.
That arrow was aimed in the direction of the enemies of God’s people. The prophet cried out, “The Lord’s arrow of victory!” Together, the two shot an arrow into the future. Any time we act today believing that God will give victory in some tomorrow, we shoot an arrow into the future.
In a small diner in Harperville, Georgia, Truett Cathy developed his signature chicken sandwich and the quality service for which the family-owned business is known. The company tested 1,200 different chicken ways to cook the chicken sandwich. The $2 billion empire started by Cathy and his Christian principles remains closed on Sundays.
He shot an arrow into the future and kept on shooting when he could have stopped and quit. How many Truett Cathys might be out there if they had not stopped? It is the start that stops most stuff.
A sure way to have no future is to stop shooting arrows of hope and aspiration into the future.
Somebody handed Tom Brady a football, and he kept on throwing it. Arnold Palmer grew up with a dad who kept the grass green on the golf course. He decided he would pick up a golf club. Out of that came his own career, but much more than that.
Before Arnold came along, golf was a game for the elite. When he started busting golf balls with his huge forearms, every working guy in the country started to think, “I can do that.” Because of Arnold, golf moved out of the country club to the mini courses. That all happened because Arnold shot an arrow into the future and believed he could play on courses as surely as his father kept one.
After reading and thinking about this article, I say to you what Elisha said to the king – shoot!
