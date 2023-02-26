mcj-oped-jim-rutledge

Bro. Jim Rutledge

While working on a B.A. degree at Blue Mountain College as a ministerial student, we were required to take four semesters of Greek. In required reading outside of class, I chose Homer as an extra to gain additional hours. Odysseus, the Arnold Schwarzenegger of the day, had to prove who he was to his wife, Penelope.

Newsletters

BRO. JAMES RUTLEDGE lives in Amory. 