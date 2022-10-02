The Lord Jesus often did spontaneous acts of kindness. In fact, it was His way much of the time. When 5,000 people were hungry, He fed them on the spot. When a wild man accosted Him at a cemetery, He fixed the wild man and made him whole.
When He was on the way to raise dead daughter of Jairus, there was a spontaneous moment inside of a spontaneous moment. He healed the woman with the issue of blood on the way to raise the dead girl. If you look at His miracles, none of them were “planned” as we would use the word.
The spirit of Christ will lead you to acts of spontaneous kindness if you are alert. When the electrician is working in 100 degree heat outside your house, give him some iced tea. When the weary waitress looks so tired that she cannot go another hour, leave her a 50 percent tip. When your pastor has had the hardest of weeks, send him a traveling office masseur for a back rub or take him to get a new suit. When the kid next door gets his new bike stolen, get him another one.
The list is really endless. Usually it does not cost you anything. Most people just need somebody to listen to their stories. Find somebody to listen to with empathy.
Now, spontaneity does not always work. A timid Christian homemaker read a book about spicing up her marriage. The book suggested that she wrap herself in Saran wrap and greet her husband with a rose in her mouth. When she opened the door, he fell into a chair and cried out, “My boss tried to fire me. I lost our best client. The IRS is going to audit us. I got a traffic ticket and now I come home to a drunken wife.”
There is always some risk in spontaneity, but the risk is worth the reward when lightening the load for someone.
While pastoring Cason Baptist Church in my earliest ministry, I remember one Sunday morning watching children unload off one of our church buses. One little boy, some 5 years old, came over to where I was standing and asked if I could tie his shoe. His shoestring was loose and about to cause him to stumble as he walked. I bent down and tied his shoelace and asked him his name. Problem solved – he went into children’s church.
Some years later, while leaving the cemetery after conducting a funeral, a young father came up to me and asked, “You don’t remember me, do you?” Since a number of years had passed, I said “no.” He told me his name and about the time I tied his shoe on a Sunday morning after getting off the church bus. We hugged each other and shed tears, reliving a spontaneous act. Greg had confidence that his pastor could tie his shoe and fix the problem.
Most of us live quieter lives and anything spontaneous we would do would not grab headlines – on Earth, that is. If some biographer wrote about my entire life, I think he would write, “This was Jim Rutledge’s greatest moment.” Suppose God said that about one spontaneous act of yours?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.