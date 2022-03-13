We see tragedy Sunday after Sunday mornings in our churches. I hope I see it again next Sunday and Sundays following. I would rather see the tragedy I saw than a greater one I fear is in our future.
I will call him Jimmy. That is not his real name, but that’s what I will call him for our purpose. Jimmy is in elementary school; he is in his tender years. Jimmy is our tragedy – or miracle, as it may turn out to be.
Jimmy came to Sunday school and worship by himself last week. He’s been doing it for some time now. He will ride with a neighbor or, when the weather is fair, he will walk. On occasion, a member of his family will drop him off.
What is the tragedy I saw? Just that. Someone in Jimmy’s family dropping him off to go by himself. Mom and dad have something else to do that’s more important. So, Jimmy managed to get to the place that would give him some direction in life all by himself.
This story is repeated often in our fast-paced society. However, I’m afraid it doesn’t happen enough. For most Jimmys never manage to get to Sunday school and worship. They simply find more important things to do like the rest of the family.
How long little Jimmy will continue to see to it that he gets himself to a place that can give him moral and spiritual instruction and guidance? I don’t know. We hope he will find strength in himself to continue the habit. But I’m afraid that one day Jimmy will find it easier to sleep.
Or, one Sunday the family will make some plans that will require Jimmy to be away, and that will be followed by another Sunday with some more plans, and another and another…
What I’m really saying is that the deck is stacked against Jimmy. The chances of his continuing his present habits are small. The odds against him are too heavy.
Further down the road, Jimmy will find that his visits to the house of God will have to cease. The family has other things to do that are more important.
Jimmy isn’t a poor boy. Jimmy’s family gives him everything he needs, except for what he needs the most. If you asked them, I guess that his family would say that they love him. There would certainly be an emptiness in their home should Jimmy suddenly die.
As stated prior, Jimmy’s chances are slim. There’s just too much going against him. There’s always that slight hope for a miracle, however, so I guess we can hope. But in a few years, if Jimmy doesn’t make it and he turns out wrong, don’t be so hard on him. As a youngster, he really tried.
Jimmy isn’t kin to you, is he?
“Train up a child in the way he should go…” Proverbs 22:6