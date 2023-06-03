There is a short story told about a certain little boy who wanted a watch. Day in and day out, he pestered his parents about getting him a watch. His parents put him off every way that they could. Finally, he drove his parents to the breaking point. His father told the youngster that he didn’t want to hear another word about a watch from him.
For the rest of the week, the lad said nothing about a watch. He knew that to do so would certainly bring some discomfort to his sitting down place. However, Sunday soon rolled around, and the family was gathered together for a period of devotion.
It was the custom in the family for each member to learn a new verse of scripture and recite it each Sunday during devotions. All the other family members had said their verses, and it came time for the small lad to quote his. Looking up with a very solemn face, he quoted his verse perfectly.
“What I say unto you, I say unto all, watch.” I’m not certain if he got his watch or the other thing, but one thing I can say is that he was persistent.
That’s a quality all of us could use – persistence. One of our faults today is that we give up too soon, call it quits after a single setback or let failure break us instead of make us.
There is very little a person cannot do in this life if he sets out to do it and stays with it. One reason we don’t accomplish more is that we are too quick to quit. We get a setback or two and then we say it can’t be done. We give up. We quit trying. History is full of things that people felt couldn’t be done, but it is also full of men who did them.
The world looks up in admiration to a man who has staying power. He doesn’t have to have great brains, vast riches or multiple opportunities. But if he believes in something and has the persistence to stay with that belief regardless of the praise or scorn he receives, the world ultimately will look up to him.
One reason there aren’t any more people with persistence than there are is the simple reason that it takes a big man to try again or to ride it out with the ship when the waves get high. Anyone can quit and get into a lifeboat and float to safety.
The man with persistence is hunting neither safety nor another mission. He has something he wants to do and he believes he can do it. He stays with it, come what may. The day will come when he finally finishes what seemed impossible.
Great and good goals aren’t easy to accomplish. They require great and good men to accomplish them who keep on keeping on. God wants a many who will try again.
“All things are possible…” He is waiting to see if you believe Him. If you do, try again (Hebrews 12:1). “And let us run with perseverance the race that is set before us…”
