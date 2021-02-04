The other day I posted a comment on social media about a website I’ve been seeing people share posts from a lot recently. My comment was about the fact that the website is more commentary and opinion than actual news and just because you like a certain opinion doesn’t make it fact (or news).
Then, last night, I shared an article from a Mississippi newspaper because I wanted people to read and understand more about something that’s happening nationally. I immediately deleted it. While it had facts in it, it was also filled with commentary and analysis. I shared it because it reinforced my beliefs.
I’ve spent a few years now wondering, if people are happy with the way things are going then why do they always seem so angry? But I have to admit I’ve been more angry the past few days and I’ve struggled to understand why. When I break it all the way down, I think the frustration can be described with these two thought processes:
“See things the way I see them because I know what’s best for all of us!”
And “Don’t be unhappy because I’m happy like this and I don’t want you challenging my beliefs!”
In essence, submit to my will so I’m comfortable. Trust me that this is for the best and you will see that over time.
Now, if I’m thinking that way and I know I am not unique, then other people must be thinking that way as well. No wonder we’re restless and irritable.
What in the world are we gonna do?
I could come up with excuses. Yes, we’ve all been shut in and haven’t been able to do much more than sit at our screens. Yes, there is a lot going on, and it’s all heavy and seems to never end. But to an extent, I am guilty of conditioning myself to feed off this negativity and need for others to see things my way.
I believe that my belief system reflects my morals and my morals are good. But the thing is, the person who believes differently feels the same way. Who is right? Who is wrong?
I don’t have all (or any) of the answers but I do know the more sure I am of myself, the farther away I probably am from the truth, and the more I question myself and leave myself open to understanding our flawed humanity, the closer I get to some peace.
It reminds me of the line from that Indigo Girls song “Closer to Fine,”
“And the less I seek my source for some definitive, the closer I am to fine.”
It’s easy to wax philosophical about what I think is wrong, but I’ve learned I need to take action steps if I want to feel better, so here are the steps I am committing myself to:
I will spend my weekends unplugged. I will not engage with social media at all on the weekends and will spend time with my family, or outside, or reading a book or anything besides sitting behind a screen panting and angry and trying to impose my will on the masses via comments and judgment-filled shares. During the week, I will unplug as much as work allows.
I will apply this same step to big media. I will also refrain from sharing “news” stories from big media sites. They’re all biased, no matter which site it is. I add nothing of value to the conversation when I share these posts.
When I wake up each morning, I will ask for a new idea or a new perspective on something, and I will entertain it. I don’t have to adopt it as my own but I will entertain it with an open mind and see where that leads me.
I will listen to music more. Music is medicine, and I am better off when I remember that.
I will try to stop judging others when they believe differently. It will be hard and I will fail at it more than succeed, but I will make the effort and be better for it.
I will remind myself that I’m doing a good job and so is everyone else and I will try to lighten up.
It won’t change the world, but it might change me.
It will be a grand experiment and I’m committing to it for 28 days. I’m calling it Freedom February or Fun, Fresh February or Lawdy, I need to get myself together February.
Won’t you join me? I’d love the company.