I’ve been spending more time in my yard lately. Yes, the current situation is a contributing factor, but mostly because it’s spring and so it’s yard time anyway.
Every spring I have doubts about my ability to grow things. Should I plant this here or there? Did that die or does it just look dead? If it is dead, did I kill it? Two years ago, in late fall, I brought a massive night blooming jasmine inside for the winter. I had this plant for several years and was attached to it. After putting it in the bonus room, life got busy and I forgot to water it. Well, it died and I cried. This year, I noticed the giant old-fashioned Cape Jasmine gardenia in the backyard wasn’t looking well at all. Many of the branches looked dead and I was worried. I’ve always wanted to be one of those southern ladies with gardenias and bird feeders in the backyard, so I need this plant to make it.
The garden can either be a place of chaos for me, or it can be a place of peace. Will I step over my self-doubt, stay calm and take the next step using the information and resources available or will I panic and operate out of ego over what I think my garden is supposed to look like? The choice is mine.
I hope I’m wrong but by the time this column publishes, I fear we may be experiencing some darker times than even now, as I write this. The word “agency” keeps coming to mind. One definition of agency is, “a business or organization established to provide a service.” Another definition of agency is simply, “action taken to produce a particular effect.”
Our local agencies and institutions are facing something brand new, just like we are as individuals. The services they provide our communities will change as this thing swells, then ebbs. They will give us all they’ve got and then some. They will use every available resource, then scrape for more to take care of us the best they can. How can these groups be better served by the agency of community? By us as individual agents? I hope for the sake of our community, we can let go of what we think this is supposed to look like or what our role is supposed to be in it and ask ourselves each day, “How can we best serve one another?” We’ve received instructions: Stay home and keep good distance. Don’t gather even when we want to really bad. It’s simple, but not easy.
Like gardening, or life itself, we may have some doubt. Are we doing the right things? Is this all really necessary? I don’t think anyone is playing a massive trick on us here, so are we going to water cooperation and community or division and ego? The question is both logistical and philosophical. As this thing progresses, am I an agent of peace or chaos? Again, the choice is mine and yours.
After writing this, I was out doing my daily garden checks. The roses are blooming as they usually do, but other things are also happening. An Amaryllis I casually threw in the ground last year has blooms on it, just out of nowhere. A peony bush we planted last year that immediately died, or so we thought, is growing again. As I passed by the gardenia bush, I noticed some hints of green on its pitiful branches. When I looked really close, I saw the tiniest little leaves sprouting, reminding me that all will be well in it’s own time.
Life can be a lot more complicated than a garden, and there is certainly much more at stake here than losing a bush or having a bad season. When it’s over, and it will eventually be over, I hope we can say we worked together for a common purpose, and that we watered the right thoughts, words and actions.