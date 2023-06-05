With election years, there’s always buzz about who’s going to be president, mayor, sheriff or whoever for the next four years. Here at the Monroe Journal, every year is an election year through our Reader’s Choice Awards, and I promise it always creates a buzz.
Voting officially begins June 9 so get ready to pick your favorites in more than 100 categories.
We’ll share the voting website link on our Monroe Journal Facebook page when it opens. Once you go to the website, you’ll be asked to log in with your email address.
Voting ends June 23, and you’ll be able to cast votes once per day leading up to then.
To find out the list of winners, you can check back on July 26, when the special section publishes announcing the top vote-getters in each subcategory. Who wins what or is in the lead during the voting period remains anonymous, and the majority of our staff won’t even know until winners are announced.
Even though I’ve never been associated with this project, outside of helping deliver certificates to the winners in July, it’s always a lot of fun to see Monroe County residents get so excited about who serves the best French fries or has the best pressure washing skills. People truly get hyped up about this contest.
While we’re tying up loose ends on our side to prepare for this year’s Reader’s Choice contest, we’re inviting you to help make it even better.
Listed below are categories we ran last year. If there are any other subcategories you think would help highlight a person, place, service or business, please let us know by calling (662) 256-5647.
For the Community category, we have Best Company to Work For, Best Minister, Business that Gives Back, Community Event, Dispatcher, Firefighter, High School Athlete, High School Coach, Law Enforcement Officer, Nonprofit Organization and Teacher.
For services, we have Appliances/Electronics Repair, Attorney, Assisted Living, Auctioneer, Bank, Bank Teller, Barber/Beautician, Body Shop, Car Care, Carpenter, Construction/Contractor, CPA, Dry Cleaning, Electrician, Event Venue, Finance Company, Florist, Funeral Home, Gas Station, Golf Course, Gym, Heating and Air Conditioning, House Cleaning, Insurance Agency, Interior Design, Janitorial, Lawn Care, Nail Salon, New Business, Oil Change, Painter, Personal Trainer, Pest Control, Pet Grooming, Photographer, Plumber, Preschool/Daycare, Pressure Washing, Real Estate Agency, Realtor, Restaurant Server, Salon, Spa/Massage, Surveyor, Tanning Salon, Tires and Wedding Venue.
For Retail, you’ll vote for your favorites for Antiques, Arts & Crafts, Auto Dealer, Auto Parts & Supplies, Boutique, Bridal Registry, Car Salesperson, Children’s Apparel, Cosmetics, Electronics & Appliances, Fashion Jewelry, Fine Jewelry, Formal Wear, Furniture, Gift Shop, Grocery Store, Hardware Store, Home Accessories, Lawn Equipment, Mattresses/Bedding, Men’s Apparel, Outdoor Accessories, Outdoor Equipment, Screen Printing and Women’s Apparel.
For Medical, the subcategories are Chiropractor, Dentist, EMT, Eye Care Specialist, Family Physician, Home Healthcare, Hospice Care, Medical Clinic, Medical Specialist, Nurse, Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Home, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Occupational Therapist, Pediatrician, Pharmacy, Physical Therapist (person), Physical Therapy (business), Respiratory Therapist and Speech Therapist.
For the Food category, the subcategories are Bakery, BBQ, Breakfast, Buffet, Casual Dining, Caterer, Catfish, Chicken, Chinese, Coffee Shop, Deli, Desserts, Drive Thru/Fast Food, Eat Local Eatery, Food Truck, French Fries, Hamburger, Ice Cream/Yogurt, Mexican, New Restaurant, Nutrition/Loaded Tea Shop, Pizza, Plate Lunch, Sandwich, Salad, Seafood, Service Station Food, Snowcones, Steak Sandwich, Steakhouse and Upscale Dining.
As far as voting goes, if your favorites aren’t already listed for the categories, write in the person or place as a nomination, which becomes your vote.
Please limit your votes to people and places for Monroe County communities.
Most importantly, have fun with this contest. You’re letting the world know how much you love what Monroe County has to offer and in the process, you’re lifting up several somebodies who are going to make the winners’ list.
