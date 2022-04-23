Some people can raise a garden big enough to put up for the winter. Other people can forget to let the water coming out of the hose in August cool down before spraying a pot full of petunias.
No matter what experience level you’re at, it takes experience to be a gardener.
Maybe your generation made more of a game out of snapping peas and shelling beans, but it seemed like an endless punishment for mine. As a kid, I can vividly remember the hours spent sitting on the floor digging my thumbnails into those pods to harvest the beans I didn’t even really care about eating.
It was finally in my 30s when a friend’s stepfather taught us both how to till up a garden spot, how to rig up fencing to making picking squash easier and how to not forget the Epson salt when planting those tomatoes.
For years, I could’ve learned from my own family but rather skipped out on those trips out to the country when they spent hours tending to the garden spot. I remember occasionally having to hoe out the bermudagrass creeping in closer to the plants during life stages when my tastes leaned more towards footlong chili cheese conies, Happy Meals and milkshakes.
These days, I can almost taste that tomato sandwich and can’t wait to try some new ways to play around with squash and eggplant concoctions in the kitchen. I’m saying that, and this year’s plants haven’t even been bought yet.
As anxious as we are to rush to the plant nursery come mid-March, the years have taught us to wait until after Easter to let any last cool snaps and frosts get out of the way. The closer it gets to the Fourth of July, though, I hope the temperatures and rainfalls have come through just right to produce whatever you planted this year by the bucket loads.
Gardening is about as much of the yield as it is the work ethic it builds. Tilling up a spot in the yard and throwing a few cucumber or watermelon seeds into a hole isn’t like trying to transplant a younger oak tree, but work is work.
There’s usually early mornings and late evenings spent lugging those five-gallon buckets of water to give your plants a drink. There’s usually fire ant bites and weeks battling off poison ivy that come with prepping some neglected flower beds.
That first fresh salad you make from your backyard harvest is as good as clipping your first few roses or gardenia blooms to freshen up the aroma of your dining room, reminding you how fulfilling a little extra work is out in the garden.
Take a walk through a botanical garden and be inspired. Fill up a bowl from a salad bar and be engaged. You can do these same things in your own backyard with a little work.
No matter how much studying you do and how many tricks you pull, something you plant may still die. No matter how many times you forget to water a plant, something may still come up volunteer next season without any effort.
Plants are funny sometimes, with their needs for the right amount of sunlight and the right kind of fertilizer but in the summer months, they help add plenty of joy to our lives.
The Better Boys, begonias and butterfly bushes are living creatures just like us. It’s easy to forget that sometimes as much as you think you’ve completely dug up Louisiana iris and clipped away wisteria that gets out of hand.
As invasive as some species are, so is the gardening bug once you catch it. Some generations older than me depended on good summers and I’m glad I gave some of those ladies attention years ago when they taught tricks to make those plants thrive.
Now that I’m finally in a stage of asking others how their tomatoes are doing, I really wish I would’ve paid them more attention and asked more questions. We can learn by studying, learn by listening or learn by experience, and gardening is one of the examples of hands-on hard work paying off for a lifetime.
“You can give a man a fish and feed him for a day. You can teach a man to fish and feed him for a lifetime.” There’s a lot to be said from that old adage and there’s even more to be said when you put that practice to good use.