Gardening expert Melinda Myers has 30 years of horticulture experience and has written more than 20 gardening books, including “Small Space Gardening.” She is the host of The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV and radio segments. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. Her website is www.melindamyers.com.