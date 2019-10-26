I spent many of my formative and awkward years growing up in a great neighborhood surrounded by friends my age working out their awkward years too. It’s hard to believe all that peaked nearly 30 years ago before we got our driver’s licenses and slowly drifted in our separate directions.
I don’t foresee us all moving back to be together at Treas Lake 30 years from now to talk about skateboard ramps and capture the flag games, but I’d love to think I could get the same feeling and common conversation in my hopeful retirement/twilight years.
I wouldn’t trade anything for my current neighborhood, with its wide open pastures, pine plantation and privacy. Driving through other parts of the county, though, and seeing the same scenery on the way to hidden cul de sacs makes me miss that old neighborhood feel occasionally.
A few years ago, I got to the point where I couldn’t drive through my old neighborhood and say who lived in each house as I could when I was dropping off neighborhood Christmas tour instructions in mailboxes for Jo Miller or riding around on my bike most days.
I can drive a few miles up my road now and know, or at least recognize, most of the people living alongside it, so the concept of a neighborhood hasn’t completely diminished.
We don’t have picnics by somebody’s lake, but people watch out for who and what’s out of place and call each other wondering what’s going on when they hear sirens.
Through the current living situation, I’ve traded in seeing kids on go-karts for kids on side-by-sides and grownups on golf carts for grownups on tractors, and it’s all a beautiful sight to see.
A trailer full of hay bales traveling by makes me stop what I’m doing to look, and the sunrises and sunsets seem a little more spectacular out in the country. They’ll all stick with me with joy but they sort of bleed into one.
Rewind several years, and blazing trails, clearing campsites, front yard football games and showing off new skateboards are a handful of things that seem to stick out a little more definitively.
Summer vacation can’t last forever, but all those great memories growing up in a neighborhood can, no matter where you go.
Even though we haven’t sat down to talk in years, it’s great to see pictures on Facebook of cul de sac cornhole games with a former next door neighbor and her neighborhood friends somewhere in metro-Nashville. It’s great to see videos of another former next door neighbor flipping houses somewhere in metro-Atlanta that will probably make for some vivid childhood memories for someone.
As kids growing up, we didn’t realize part of parents’ mindsets of buying these houses in these great neighborhoods was partly for us. Sure, they had great conversations at the fence with their next door neighbors and lots of cookouts no matter the age gap, but those were nothing like our awkward childhood adventures.
I hope your parents’ retirement/twilight years are filled with reliving childhood joy. To the ones with young kids, I hope you’re nestled in to a comfortable living situation with close friends, cornhole tournaments and cookouts of your own.
More importantly, I hope your kids realize you’re providing great memories to last them a lifetime.