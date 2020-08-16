I’ve been sitting in on an unusual number of school board meetings this summer, empathizing with educators and board members trying to sort out a bewildering array of options for reinventing education in the face of a global pandemic.
COVID-19 is proving to be even more of a game-changer than the advent of the Common Core State Standards Initiative a decade ago.
I remember having choices for which courses to take in high school. I felt empowered and grown up when I first had the opportunity to choose electives. I got a lesson later on that I should have sought some coaching on when my career choice called for one-year prerequisite courses in physics and trigonometry. I had taken chemistry and algebra.
Using old-fashioned paper and pencil to study the ‘Three Rs’ at home has now been labeled as the asynchronous virtual offline instruction mode of learning, per a recent press release from the Mississippi Department of Education quoted at one school board meeting.
It’s all but obsolete in the technology race. The other two options for educators this fall include, in addition to the above category, synchronous virtual online mode using live streaming via the internet, as well as synchronous virtual offline for those who have a computer but no internet.
Choices given to educators for this school year pit traditional school as we remember it versus virtual learning by means of internet technology. A third option permits every school district to harness the best suited combination of the two in a hybrid format. The varieties in approach are broad, governed by the majority of preferences of parents responding to surveys, resources available to distribute devices to students and connectivity available to the worldwide web.
Gathering enough information to make the best choice within the rapidly closing window of opportunity seemingly requires more foresight than the finite human mind can project. The consequences are far greater than taking the wrong electives in high school was for me.
The pandemic schooling dilemma reminds me of both good and foolish choices that I’ve made in my life through the years. I’ve learned choices made that impact the long term often must be supported by personal commitment to keep distractions from diverting us off course and causing us to miss the goals we originally set for ourselves.
The reality check of 2020 is teaching us that sometimes circumstances beyond our control can make it necessary to reevaluate our choices and perhaps expand the path forward to pursue Plan B or even Plan C.
I recently heard a news report of white-collar workers at an automotive assembly plant who were shifted to blue-collar positions for a while to maintain production in lieu of workers being quarantined due to the pandemic.
I’ve had to make changes in my life along the way when I couldn’t continue to pursue my goals per choices I had made earlier. My intended path had become unsustainable due to circumstances beyond my control with which I couldn’t cope.
I read recently of some thoughts left behind by the late Southern Baptist minister W.A. Criswell that characterized “spiritual ripeness” that we can get from life experiences if we allow them to season us with wisdom to make the most of what we find handed to us. I find looking back and evaluating gives me a clearer vision looking forward once I learn the lessons from the mistakes I made. Foresight needs the benefit of hindsight for most of us.