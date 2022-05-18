Maybe you’ve been longing for the big day ahead since seventh grade. Maybe you were hesitant to clean out your locker one last time. However you feel about graduating from high school, we’ve all been there.
Asking your crush to go the senior prom. Planning a senior trip to the beach. Taking college days with friends. Several of us have been there and done that, so welcome to the club.
There are plenty of experiences such as these you’ll never forget.
As difficult as senior-level math and science can be, I can’t really say things will get any easier after you walk across that football field or gymnasium floor to get your diploma.
I can say it’s how you unwind and prevail over the tough times that will stick with you longer than the Pythagorean theorem will. Life sometimes doesn’t come easy and sometimes it’s going to feel like a hundred pounds of pressure.
Just like you got through your awkward moments in junior high, you’re going to get through whatever difficulties life throws at you.
Just like you quickly missed writing letters to Santa and cutting out turkey hats before Thanksgiving when the assignments in elementary school got a little tougher, you’re going to find something leisurely to take you mind off the harder things you’ll have to do.
As far as what’s planned on the backside of graduation, maybe you and your soon-to-be roommate already have all your dorm room decorations. Maybe you’re leaving out for basic training or starting your first real job.
Whatever it is, somebody older who you know can tell you all about their first times too.
There may have been a first time in class when you used a welding torch, cared for a baby simulator or wrote a 4,000-word term paper. Life is all about firsts, and plenty of them require seconds, thirds and 27s until you really get the hang of them.
No matter what you do, you’re going to thrive and you’re going to fail. For plenty of us, the failures make for the best lasting lessons. They’re not so much about a lower GPA as they are a lesson on what not to do the next time.
There’s no textbook to explain what you should have said or done, so think before you talk and act. Blurting out your first reactions can sometimes make for a lifetime of regrets.
Your late teens and 20s may bring some really big moments such as careers, college degrees, marriages and having children that stick with you for the rest of your life.
Even though some people may say life begins at 50, others say 30 is the new 18. I say your late teens and 20s is when life gets even better.
You’re entering an age of independence and discovery. You’re about to be more free to roam and experience something or someplace new. Do it while you can before you get too settled in somewhere else.
There are plenty of moments from high school I wish I could relive, but there are plenty more moments from my late teens and 20s that I wish I could have a redo.
There were failures I’m still learning from and wins I’m still proud of to this day. Emerge yourself in all of them. You’re young enough for a redo when they come around so take advantage of them.
As your graduation day approaches, bask in it, make sure somebody videos it and shake hands and hug your classmates. As hard as somebody is going to try to have a well-attended class reunion in 10 years, you’ll never see some of these people ever again.
The happy times and the bittersweet times such as graduation are plenty of those life moments making what’s about to happen the rest of the best years of your life. Emerge yourself in them.