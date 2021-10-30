A few weeks ago, somebody from West Point stopped by the office to ask me what I knew about ghosts at the Gulf Ordnance Plant. What I still know is 10 years ago, an article about an Amory-based paranormal investigation group doing a fundraiser at that World War II-era munitions factory led to some experiences I still can’t explain.
There’s something about the chill of an October Saturday night that sets many of us off on hunts for frightful chills of our own. So many people around here have stories about going to Three-Legged Lady Road, the Athens Jail or Waverly Mansion, and how they’ve psyched up their imaginations ahead of time lends to the intensity of their experiences.
While in high school, friends from Hamilton turned us on to the haunted railroad tracks down a long and remote gravel road on the edge of Columbus that seemed miles away from civilization. There were plenty of nights spent going there in the wee hours of the morning, listening to the “X-Files” theme song after the nightclubs shut down and we weren’t looking to go home yet.
From gathering in the dark to stare – and sometimes walk – down those tracks, there were the rare occasions of seeing shadowy figures crossing the tracks in the distance and having rocks thrown at us from all directions. Seriously.
Every single time something out of sorts happened out in that dark and desolate place, nobody wanted to be the first to admit he or she saw or heard it because once they did, it validated that it actually happened.
As far as those nights at the Gulf Ordnance Plant, there were plenty of people who left those paranormal investigations with validity that there’s something unexplained surrounding that place. The research into the stories told of nearby Civil War skirmishes more than of incidents surrounding the 100-pound bombs made in a three-story building.
There were ammo bunkers, a short tunnel and long tunnel that set the backdrop for those investigations. In elementary school, I once roamed parts of Prairie and played in an ammo bunker several weekends growing up, but I never knew of the ghost stories.
The more we age, the more we grow in tune to the past and its lessons to learn and its sometimes chilling past. While that paranormal experience was only a decade ago, it’s still unbelievable to recall some of the things we witnessed.
Other newspaper and TV reporters were there plenty of nights, and I remember a time when Michelle Lowe from WCBI left with a scratch mark she got when no one was near her while asking questions of any spirits in one of the tunnels to try getting a read on an EVP device.
A closed circuit TV, which was powered by a generator, was set up to show people in the same tunnel, and I remember a group of us gathered around watching. A floating orb wasn’t picking up on the closed circuit TV but instead on someone’s video camera footage of the same screen.
About the time we started watching it on the video camera’s view finder and articulated our amazement, the next unexplained thing happened – the generator and the person’s video camera both went dead at the exact same second.
Another night, a Starkville Daily News reporter felt sick and couldn’t make it through the rest of the night because of an eerie feeling she couldn’t explain.
I saw cell phone pictures of orbs that year. I heard stories from friends about going in with fully charged batteries and leaving with dead phones, even when they were on silent and not used. I took a photo of a faint image of a figure that wasn’t seen by our naked eyes.
No matter where they live or where they’ve gone, some people have more of their own personal stories of the unexplained than others. There are mysteries out there that may never come with clear answers why we see, hear and just get disturbing feelings that seem a bit off.
Autumn’s cool fronts come with their chills as do some of these lonely backroads and uninhabited buildings that are shells of their former selves. While stories surrounding them can sometimes be embellished to make them sound better, there’s sometimes something at their core that can still make your hair tingle just a little and make you want to walk a little faster. As wide-eyed as those moments can make us, there will always be something out there none of us can explain.