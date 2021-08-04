From the outside looking in, the past two school years must have been a blur for you students, teachers, staff and administrators.
Two school years ago, you logged the longest spring break ever recorded and last year you made leaps by getting through probably the most mentally grueling school year ever.
With quarantines, cancellations, distance learning and improvising, I truly can’t imagine how disconnected your school year was at times.
All of that is in the past now, so it’s time to look ahead for the potential of the new school year, which kicks off this week.
Back in March 2020, many of us were introduced to the term “fluid” in the context of plans and life changing sometimes by the week, day or hour. Even though we may still be subjected to some fluid situations moving forward, at least we’ve got a sense of normalcy back.
Last year, all of our local schools were able to celebrate plenty of normal moments such as games and graduations the way they were supposed to be held. Last year still came with its setbacks, but there were milestones to celebrate.
Come next May, I hope you end the school year with plenty more checkmarks next to numerous milestones.
I hope you spent, or will spend, some time at a back to school celebration leading into the new semester. With every school supply drive or back to school bash, there’s a huge community behind it.
The individuals and industries step up to make donations, and the clubs and churches help wrap it up for a big show of support. There’s a huge community behind you.
It’s not just your parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles wanting to see you do good at school. Adults you don’t even know are just as proud when you help your school earn a high grade or you go on after graduation to do great things.
The good you do makes your hometown and the community support system behind you look good too.
Wherever you live, you may have somebody down the road quick to call your parents whenever they catch you doing something wrong. Even though you may stay mad about it for a little while, one day you’ll realize they were just looking out for you.
They’re thrilled when you’re doing good and just looking out for your best interests when you’re slipping up – they’re part of your direct community support system.
There are plenty of strangers out here with names you’ve never heard hoping for the best school year ever. We all need as much normalcy of our own so we can at least understand your need for it too.
Last year you may not have been able to see your friends as much due to distance learning or circumstances completely out of anyone’s control but you should be able to get back together now.
Last year you may have had to miss out on a field trip or a dance but you should be able to get them back now.
The traditional classroom setting with face-to-face instruction makes for better grades and socialization with your peers. The more school-related functions you can have make for better mental health and memories to last.
This year is the year to get them all back.
To the kindergartners, I hope you don’t miss a minute of storytime while sitting around on a mat with your classmates. To the 12th-graders, I hope you don’t miss one senior party somebody’s parents are going to throw for you and your friends.
Thinking back, there are plenty of moments in grade school I just completely skipped. I can’t remember what I watched on TV instead of going to a square dance-themed senior party or exactly what I did instead of going to who knows how many homecoming dances.
As much as you love your normal routine, it’s going to blur into one long nap or day scrolling through whatever on your phone. Take advantage of those school-related moments because they’ll stick out much more.
Even though the past couple of school years have been hit or miss on occasions such as these, I hope you don’t miss opportunities for yet another night of playing “Halo” or “NBA2K.”
Friday nights across America are made for cheering on the local football teams, and weekdays are made for learning. The community is cheering you on throughout the whole year.
We’re proud you’re able to go back to school in a more normal setting and will be proud of what that can produce in the months to come.