I simply cannot think of a better time to come together as a community and celebrate one another. That’s right, folks. It’s time for the 2020 Best of Monroe Reader’s Choice.
For me personally, this is the fun one. It’s the project where I get to relax and interact with you, the voters.
This year is the fourth year for our online voting ditty where you, the community, get to nominate and vote for those people, businesses and organizations in our community that go above and beyond.
Many of our small businesses have taken a huge hit this year so let’s lift them up, acknowledge how much we need them and how much we appreciate their hard work.
How does this work?
Starting Wednesday, June 10, you can go to journalinc.secondstreetapp.com/2020-MC-Best-of-Monroe/ once a day and vote for your favorite everything. I know that’s a long web address, but I’m not tech-savvy enough to figure out how to rename it. After you type it into your search bar once, it should pop up easily from then on.
Once you get there, you will see five categories: Food, Medical, Retail, Services and Community. Within those categories are subcategories such as Best Spa, Best Chiropractor and Best Catfish.
Once you’ve clicked on a category and go to type in a nomination or vote, you’ll be asked to enter your email. Don’t worry, we won’t load your email with ads. This request simply makes sure that a person votes only once per day. From there, go through each category and subcategory and vote for your favorite.
Don’t see your favorite? Write ‘em in! This is strictly a reader’s choice contest. We don’t add any business ourselves – it’s all up to you. You won’t immediately see your write-in because it will have to be approved first. This step just keeps from having three different submissions for the same business. So when you nominate a place, just give me about a business day to get it up on the site.
The polls will be open until July 26, at which time we’ll close them and tally up the votes.
The winners will receive certificates, and both winners and runner-ups will be announced in a Thank You section of the paper once the votes are all in and counted.
Things to know:
1.) We will not give out any information as to who is leading the pack in any category. As a matter of fact, no one here at the office will even know besides me, and I’m not telling.
2.) Please take the time to vote in every category. Let’s show everyone some love.
3.) Have fun! At least you’re not reading about some other horrific event unfolding, right?
All that being said, there is a good chance there will be snags along the way. If you have questions or concerns, feel free to call us at 256-5647 or just stop by our office, located at 115 S. Main St. in Amory, and let us know.
Happy voting!