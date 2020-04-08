Last Wednesday morning, I looked down Amory Main Street knowing that’s the day I would’ve seen the Ferris wheel from a few blocks away. I would’ve gotten apple fritters the next night, sang along to “Strawberry Wine,” gotten up the next morning and learned something I didn’t know about one of Aberdeen’s antebellum homes and devoured two or three helpings of breakfast food the next day at the Boy Scouts’ pancake breakfast.
If you’ve been an Amory Railroad Festival regular for several years strong, you’re very well aware of what a rain-out is. If you’re a habitual Aberdeen Pilgrimage supporter, you know cold snaps throwing off the azaleas blooming take away from a bit of its charm.
Both of those anchor events are going to happen, probably a little bit different than what we’re accustomed to, but we’re all going to ultimately have our fun and appreciate them so much more.
You may have spent a little bit of your past few Sunday mornings listening to sermons and psalms online while attending the Church of Facebook Live. Computer chairs are more comfortable than wooden pews, and we don’t have to iron our Sunday best to catch the spirit of the Lord.
About the time you’re reading this, you may be thinking about how you would’ve pinned a cross-shaped palm leaf to your shirt this past Sunday or how you would’ve been taking a walk through the stations of the cross this week. You may have had some special Good Friday outing planned with your family or a new Easter hat you couldn’t wait to wear this weekend.
For my optimal church experience, we use incense two planned times of the year – Easter and Christmas, and I think now about how fragrant it would’ve been this weekend.
We’ve all got our things we look forward to in life and things we’ve been so attached to for years. We’ve all had to make some major adjustments lately and give up some creature comforts, and I just think about how this week would’ve been the light at the end of the tunnel to get back to indulging them.
Lent is a test of patience and a test of faith. All of a sudden, it seems like forever ago I wrote a column about it called It’s 40 days worth of looking in the mirror time. Even though it published March 4, March 4 seems like ages ago.
Students were celebrating Dr. Seuss week ahead of spring break, there were two Aberdeen mayoral debates in the works and the final contracts for the Railroad Festival’s last couple of headliners were close to being finalized.
March 4 was the center point of a good week. Even though we’re giving up what we know as a normal Holy Week, this week is still a good week. It’s a week to remember the ultimate sacrifice made more than 2,000 years ago for everything we have today.
Even though you may not have a big family gathering with ham and deviled eggs Sunday or a new picture on the refrigerator of your kid with the Easter bunny, you’ll appreciate those experiences far more when you can have them next year.
At the end of Lent, you either realize how much you missed caffeinated drinks or how much you can live without them. The bigger point of Lent is using the extra time and energy from what you’re giving up to devote to a much higher power.
The good deeds people in Monroe County the past few weeks have been absolutely amazing and absolutely what Lent is meant to bring out – the giving and caring spirit of people and sacrifices made for others.
When it comes to church services, you can literally use that verse from Matthew, “…when two or three are gathered in my name, there am I with them,” in terms of the 10 and fewer rule this Easter.
When it comes to this Easter, I think we could all use it in whatever form and fashion we can get it. There may be no bells and incense like I’m used to, but I’m sure my priest’s sermon will rise to the occasion, just as other clergy, this year.
Not one of us has a clue how long it’ll take before we’re completely back to normal, but everything we’re giving up for the time being is going to look, feel, sound and taste so much better when we get it back.
On the other hand, how much of it can we do without?
Even though Lent officially ends this weekend, now’s not the time to give up devoting time, thought and prayer towards a higher power. We all need each one another right now, so keep those good deeds going.
These computer chairs are nice but don’t rule out praying from your knees a few times on this, the holiest time of the year while you’re watching church online.
We’re definitely living through something like in biblical times and we need as much of a higher power we can get to help us rise up past it and get back to normal.