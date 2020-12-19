Like so many others, our world shrank this year per the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. There have been no trips to Memphis to catch a plane or visits to shopping malls with their specialty boutiques. Our long-planned visit to an Ikea store is still on our bucket list.
The only trips out of state were a couple to Baton Rouge to work on the condo where our son lived during his grad school years at LSU. We’ve got it rented out now since the real estate market for student housing has collapsed, leaving us losing money on the investment due to the campus shutdown.
With our ongoing move to Granny’s house that we inherited has come a good bit of shuffling around of furniture that I haven’t gotten all figured out, but I see no benefit in quibbling about it. My wife, Faith, wanted a larger dining room table with collapsible leaves that fold up to stow under the table when not in use. I’ve learned that they’re called butterfly leaves.
We shopped for a dining room set with such a table among the purveyors of furniture that buy all that advertising we see on the evening news. When confronted with a $1,200 price tag for what we wanted, it gave us better perspective of how a business generates an advertising budget.
One of the many virtues Faith inherited from her father was the art of hunting bargains. These days, technology has made shopping as convenient as turning on a computer with access to the internet and the endless options of the likes of Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.
She found an antique expandable dining table with butterfly leaves like what we had inspected at the furniture store, only much classier. She negotiated the purchase down to $175 – for a real piece of heirloom furniture made in America. The seller was a widow lady living alone in an expanded and updated log cabin along the Natchez Trace Parkway a mile or so south of Mantee, just inside Webster County.
The drive there made for a beautiful day trip through the magnificent fall scenery along the parkway. Thanks to GPS technology, we found our way to her long, pothole-filled driveway that curiously showed up as a dotted line on Google Maps. The end of that challenging driveway opened into a clearing in the woods with rustic outbuildings around the tin-roofed cabin that looked like it could be a wayside interpretive center along the Trace.
The remote location out in the woods helped our apprehensions about getting plenty of fresh air and keeping proper social distancing as recommended. After warm congratulations to us from the spry little old matron for finding our way to her door, she told us that her driveway was part of the original roadbed for the Natchez Trace.
The purchase of the table grew into a family history lesson along with a tour of the beautifully repurposed cabin. The lady had lost her husband to cancer some years ago but had family not far away if she needed help with anything, such as loading that very heavy table into our truck. We visited until evening fell before we could get away. The visit would have been worth the drive for us if we hadn’t bought anything.
The table still has the manufacturer’s label affixed underneath attesting to a manufacturing date of March 1931 – just a few weeks after Granny was born. However, the purchase consisted only of the table. It had no chairs with it.
Faith shopped further, finding that antique chairs that complimented the details of the table cost well higher than $100 each. The marketplace of private parties with stuff to sell yielded chairs of suitable style that needed reupholstering and refinishing was found this time in Spruce Pine, Alabama, a few miles south of Russellville. Seven chairs, in fact, were offered for $150.
I took a day off during the middle of the week to make another lovely day trip with Faith around the hills and hollers of north Alabama. The beauty of the trip through the countryside was diminished only by the fact that the fall colors had already peaked by this time.
Thanks to GPS technology, we found our way to her long, winding pothole-filled driveway cut into a steep hillside with a frightfully deep ravine to one side. It even had its own name: Crouch Mountain Road. The end of that challenging driveway brought us up to a hilltop cluster of buildings in the woods with more modern outbuildings around the plantation-style main house that looked like it could be a wayside welcome center along the Blue Ridge Parkway in the Smoky Mountains.
A big Golden Retriever/Poodle dog bounded off the porch to us to give a warm welcome for finding this hilltop hideaway. The seller was, again, a single lady, though not as old, who led us down to her nearby barn that was just waiting for the American Pickers crew to discover. I’m just not sure their large van would be able to get up that mountain without rolling off into the abyss. We climbed through all the stuff with the lady and her dog to dig out the chairs. By now a neighbor dog had wandered in to see who had come to visit.
The purchase of the chairs grew into a narrative from the seller of hard luck and dysfunctional relationships that got to be quite a sordid tabloid drama compared with the tales told by the jolly little lady from whom we had bought the table near Mantee. The Alabama woman’s husband had left her, apparently also leaving the family estate of accumulations spread out around her on top of that little mountain in the woods of Franklin County.
After unloading all her family history, this lady told us she never met a stranger. I think she just longed for a listening ear along with whatever proceeds she could collect from liquidating items from her crowded barn. We visited for what seemed like an hour or more before we could get away.
Again, the visit would have been worth the drive for us if we hadn’t bought anything. We tried to offer as much encouragement as we felt was appropriate before carefully inching our way back down that precarious driveway back to the broader thoroughfare of the state highway that took us back to Russellville.
The furniture buying adventures not only were a refreshing change from all the sheltering-in-place of recent months but introduced us to interesting people that made us realize again that we’re not alone in dealing with all the effects of this crazy year.
Need a change of pace? Find something you want on the web and go meet some people. Just do your due diligence to keep safe. It doesn’t have to cost that much, either.