It may not be something we’re good to play, but it is something practice has made all of us good at playing. Playing hurry up and wait is something we have all had to face in one way or another, but I’m not sure if anyone ever really wins at it.
You know the drill. You may have a time to get something done by or a time to show up for something to happen, and it’s rush, rush, rush only to reach a stopping point when you stand around and wait for the next thing to happen or the next person to arrive.
A couple of Saturday mornings ago, I was caught in one of those moments with a few other people and someone said I should write an article about it. I like taking the occasional topic request and meeting the challenge of pushing out 600-plus words on the subject.
In writing who knows how many articles, there have been plenty of times of hurrying up just to wait.
When it comes to breaking news, disasters and crime scenes, you can only go as far as the yellow tape and the right time for authorities to release information.
I’ve learned there is a process when it comes to those kinds of stories, and there’s far more important work to be done on the front end before details can be shared for the public. Stories like those have taught me patience and a complete sense of understanding.
Used to, you’d have to wait for hours for your favorite song to come on the radio but now it’s only an internet search away from hearing. Whereas you’d have to search to find some of your favorite TV shows on DVD, they may already be available for your streaming pleasure on Hulu or Netflix.
The invention of the microwave saved all that time of waiting for the oven to warm up, and the invention of the washing machine saved all that time of ringing out clothes from a washtub.
In living in an age of instant gratification, patience is a lesson we could all stand to relearn from time to time. As easily available as so many of life’s satisfactions are now, it’s hard to imagine how much easier future inventions will make it.
As smart and innovative as people are, there’s probably no invention ever that will make the concept of hurrying up just to wait ever go away though.
All of our busy lives come with lots of our own moving parts, which can create a domino effect and make for the vicious game of hurry up and wait. There are seemingly no winners in it though.
One winning trait in its aftermath, though, is learning patience.
The more people you involve, the higher the risk of somebody running late for some reason. The more time you personally take running late for whatever reason, the more you test everybody else’s patience. There’s no invention to fix that, but the intention of showing up on time can solve some issues.
Going back to that recent Saturday morning game of hurrying up to wait, someone mentioned he played it a lot while serving in the military. As efficient and well-oiled as the U.S. Armed Forces is, what he said was a testament to the fact that nothing is safe from hurry up and wait.
There are things that come up completely out of our control. There are things that come up demanding us to rush, rush, rush. When those worlds collide, it really is a test of patience.
How we score on that test, though, may help determine who wins the game of hurry up and wait without it driving you crazy.