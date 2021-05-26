The first time I ever talked to Henry Randle, my keys were out of the ignition and both hands were out the window so the four patrol cars surrounding my truck had eyes on my every move.
The last time I talked to Henry Randle, it was a two-minute call after he got a ‘thinking about you’ card in mail.
Even though those first and last encounters sound completely different, the one common thread was his kind side – something I experienced through most of our times working together during the past 12 years.
A couple of years before applying at the local newspaper was even a thought, I was driving back into Aberdeen from a daytrip to Birmingham. Coming off the river bridge, I noticed a police car facing south in the median but didn’t think a thing about it.
What I soon noticed, though, was that car and three others falling in line behind me as I made my way north on the bypass. Just before Old 8, I was blue lighted and surrounded. As intimidating as that was, hearing an officer on the megaphone instructing me roll the windows down, take the keys out of the ignition and show my hands was petrifying.
I knew Henry Randle was the chief of police from seeing his picture in the Aberdeen Examiner but had no clue what he and members of his department wanted from me that day. When he walked up and saw me, he had his signature big smile on his face and casually asked if I was scared before yelling “That’s not him” to the other officers.
Even though I never brought that day up with him again, there was a blanket statement I was able to give him during our last call – thank you for always helping me out and sometimes giving me the exclusive on a story.
His approach to interacting with the media was always touch and go depending on the story and his willingness but when he was up for it, he didn’t pull back on details I asked for for stories.
He often told me, “If the TV station calls, I’m going to just tell them to look at your story to get it.”
There was one shooting case, and he called me while the suspect was detained in the backseat to give details about the arrest. There was a missing person case when I joined him and a search party to trek through woods I grew up playing in near Treas Lake.
There was a memory to last a lifetime when me, him and my boss spent two hours talking to an internationally known tabloid star.
Henry’s tie-in started with me asking if there was any way of doing a background check if Alexis Reich, who bought a house alongside Franklin Street, was who the rumors and my intuition thought – John Mark Karr, the person who said he was with JonBenet Ramsey when she died.
I’d already booked a séance at his house, as they were still lingering from Halloween, and remember texting with Alexis while I was in Henry’s office to see if I could bring one more friend. When I asked Henry if he was up for it, he asked with raised eyebrows, “That’s when they talk to dead people, right?”
Walking up to that house later that night had a vibe from a horror movie but turned into an open conversation that was one of the most interesting I’ve ever heard. It was Alexis’ first and only media interview since leaving the states eight years prior – that is after having a come apart when we fessed up and identified ourselves as the newspaper and the police chief.
There are several members of law enforcement, and other career fields, who have given great insight for stories, and thanking them for each one never feels assuring enough from my end.
Eventually, we’re going to spend more time with people associated with our work lives on a more regular basis than our core group of friends. By people associated with our work lives, I don’t mean just working in the same building together x-number of hours a day.
Many times the people associated in our work lives become our friends and here in Monroe County, we’re all tight in those circles. It’s so tight that we may overlook thanking someone for their help in accomplishing your work task because it’s become so natural.
The last couple of times I communicated with Henry Randle, I’m happy I could convey my thanks for not only everything he did to help me out with work but being a friend.
Rest easy, chief, and thank you for your service.