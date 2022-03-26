I’m not an environmentalist and I’m not an economist but when it comes to gas prices, something has got to give. While one group may argue the big oil companies are evil, another group may argue they help keep the world running.
No matter which side you’re on, most everyone 16 and older can agree we don’t want to pay $4 a gallon for 87 octane or $5 a gallon for diesel. It doesn’t matter if you’re driving a hybrid or a gas guzzler, that’s a lot of money to have to spend on fuel.
Throughout my 28 years of driving, I’ve seen the prices at the gas pumps rise and fall.
The crowning moments were in the mid- to late-‘90s when you could buy 87 octane for 80 cents a gallon. The shock to the system came just before 2008’s recession when it was $4 a gallon.
I remember the older people talking about the last time it was that high back in the 1970s.
Tracing back in history, OPEC (the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) retaliated against the United States during the Arab-Israeli War for aiding Israel. An embargo against countries supporting Israel banned petroleum exports and cut production.
Somewhere in the world, someone is always going to have a conflict. There are plenty of times when we, as a country, should get involved, and there are others when we should let them resolve it on their own. I agree to stand with our allies.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a crime against humanity, and more should be done to stop Russia. From just a regular old person’s standpoint, I realize there’s only so much that can be done since there seems to be a thin line separating the invasion from the next world war.
When you see the news reports of regular Ukrainian citizens shooting back and hurling Molotov cocktails against their oppressors, you’ve got a prime example of a country holding its on while it waits to see what happens next.
We all need to lean on others less and depend on ourselves more. History has taught us gas prices are going to rise and they’re going to fall. It could be a tsunami in the South Pacific or it could be a terrorist attack in the Middle East that can drive the prices up and out of anyone’s control.
Meanwhile, deep in the heart of Texas, out in the Gulf of Mexico, in pockets of California, Colorado and North Dakota and a few other places in between, the U.S. Energy Information Administration details the country’s top 100 oil fields by reserves.
Is the U.S.’s potential of independently producing more fuel enough to meet the needs and wants of everybody in the United States? Probably not. Is it enough to alleviate some of the oil dependency on foreign countries? Probably so.
Few of us are skilled enough to know everything we need out of life, and that’s why there are farmers, doctors, plumbers, electricians, accountants and too many other professions to name out there to help. Our DIY spirit sure has helped us supplement our needs, though.
I’m not an industrialist and I’m not an inventor but I’m just saying it would be nice to have a backup plan for our needs instead of being overly dependent on someone else.