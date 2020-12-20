Donation stories are always fun to write, especially when they make a big impact.
Several weeks ago when Aberdeen Main Street received $125,000 to go towards a new stage at Acker Park and for the Parkway Hotel, just the hints of a big announcement drew in plenty of interest and a few dozen people to find out what the big secret was.
Most of the time, however, the donation stories are low key, with only a handful of people on hand for the presentation. The most recent example was Community Bank’s $50,000 donation to the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative.
I remember exactly where I was when its director, Jennifer Calvert, called me back to set up a time for a story in 2015 about the transition from the Gilmore Early Learning Initiative to MELC.
I remember, too, exactly where I was when I heard about G.E.L.I. for the first time in 2005. In that time, the pre-kindergarten program has helped prepare younger children for the beginnings of their educational careers – something that is still paying off for them today.
It’s that time of year again – the time when that saying rings out pretty often. It’s better to give than to receive.
I think anybody who has lived in Monroe County long enough realizes this is a giving county with some good, unselfish people. From volunteerism to generosity to concern, there are several needs being provided.
We come together in the times of most desperate need like after when tornadoes and house fires strike. We pick names from the Angel Tree and donate to the food pantry close to this time of the year. We offer people help when we can give it.
There’s something contagious about the Christmas season and during times when people need us the most, and it feels good at the end of the day whether we see those smiles or not.
We can all make a difference in some sort of way.
This week, we highlighted Norman Vann’s place in the Cason Volunteer Fire Department’s Hall of Fame. He didn’t have to devote 25 years of his free time to drop what he was doing to respond to a fire call, a medical call or any needs of his department but he did.
Nobody is forced to pick up limbs, load boxes of food or sew material for masks, but it’s just something people are called to do. They don’t do it for the recognition but for the purpose of making their city look better, making sure less fortunate people are provided for and making sure people can take virus precautions.
It may not take much to do what seems like a little but it’s hard to realize how big of an impact it shakes out to be.
Even if you’ve wrapped up all the giving for your fellow man you plan to do for Christmas, keep in mind that good feeling can last for a while to come by simply giving just a little bit to a cause you support.