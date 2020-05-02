Working somewhere you grew up makes it a little easier to reconnect with old friends sometimes. In your teens, you get to hang out a lot of nights every week. In your mid-20s, it’s every once in a while through special occasions and by the time your late 30s come around, it’s more so just passing by for a quick talk before rushing off to whatever routine is waiting for you.
For me, the normal routine is mostly work, meaning it can sometimes be my window into the past by interviewing old friends. There’s no need for icebreakers before getting down to business, as it’s more of, “Yeah, I texted with So-and-So Friday, and this is what he’s up to these days...”
“Hey, do you remember that time we….” and “I still remember you talking about…..” are usually pieced in with getting to the point of those calls, making them the most pleasant of work calls.
It was great to mix small talk with a feature story recently with a friend I’ve known since elementary school but have been chasing separate dreams with for 20-something years now.
He sings songs, makes loud music and likes his hair long. I write stories, like noisy rock and wonder exactly how much longer I want to go before getting a haircut.
When we talked the other day, he mentioned a time when he first started playing the guitar and I was writing a comedy-laced weekly email blast to a small group of friends.
He told one of his Navy buddies at the time I’d be write something one day for Rolling Stone. I used to think when he started recording original music shortly thereafter his videos would be on MTV one day.
We collaborated forces a little while after then, schemed a way to get a video on a TV show nobody really ever heard of, put a demo CD in the hands of the singer of Sister Hazel and got as creative as we could with a press packet to make our respective dreams come true.
That was a really, really fun time in my life and even though the years have passed and the names of the newspapers and bands we’re associated with have changed, we’re still having our fun.
Even though he’s never been on MTV, he has shared stages with people who have. Even though I’ve never written anything for Rolling Stone, I’ve read a few issues in my time.
There has never really been an end game or big goal from my end, but I’m doing stuff professionally now I told myself in college I’d never want to do.
I’m not sure being bigger than the Beatles was ever a notion from his end, but being perfectly happy playing mostly cover songs through a setlist is something he told me years ago he wasn’t trying to do.
Things change through the years and through the years, things remain the same.
It’s not as much trying to write for the Orlando Sentinel or Atlanta Journal Constitution now as it taking ideas from those papers every now and then to cater to the Monroe Journal and make it better.
It’s not as much trying to get signed to a record label as it is producing, releasing and marketing your original songs independently.
Intangible dreams aside, it’s not as much about trying to be the Stephen King or Kurt Cobain of your time as it is having fun harnessing your creative outlet.
The perfectionists can pick you apart until there’s no motivation left to even want to try, but they’re too miserable themselves to realize life is more about the journey than the destination. Have your fun and make your memories chasing dreams.
Who knew 20-something years ago he’d be able to say his band would get played on a Massachusetts’ stations nightly countdown and he and his band members would be guests on a New York City radio show? Who knew then I’d be able to say a few silly stories of mine would be hits throughout Europe and the Associated Press would pick up others to go national?
MTV and Rolling Stone aren’t the powerhouses they were 20-something years ago, and I don’t think either of us were really ever trying feed off that energy.
Think about what you’re trying to be 20-something years from now but don’t overthink it or rush trying to get there. You may never get all the way to where you think you may want to be in your profession, life or love for something, but keep pushing for whatever you think it is.
There’s lot of years of fun to be had by working hard, not letting disappointments break your spirit and letting your creative side shine. Have fun getting to wherever your future leads you.