Rudyard Kipling said, “This is a brief life, but in its brevity, it offers us some splendid moments, some meaningful adventures.”
My foray into journalism these last few years has indeed provided me with not only meaningful adventures but also the opportunity to meet interesting people that have added dimension to my life.
One of those interesting people was Vere Gardner, with whom I connected through Gayle George, who was one of Vere’s mainstays in his life after he came to Amory from his volunteer work in Smithville.
Vere, who recently lost his life, was getting along fine working for his keep among various hosts until his life handed him a round of hard luck. He was no stranger to bumpier roads of life.
“I started feeling a little sore spot in the side of my throat but thought it would go away with self-help remedies,” he said during a previous Monroe Journal interview. “It did for a while but then came back. I waited too long to visit a doctor, hoping it might just be a goiter or something.”
When he learned it was cancer, he needed time to come to terms with it.
“The doctor wanted to admit me for treatment right away, but I didn’t come back for three weeks,” he said during the previous interview.
When you’re battling an aggressive enemy, time is usually not on your side.
Medical teams did their best to battle the malignancy with aggressive chemotherapy, radiation and surgery that introduced a new lifestyle to Vere. The treatment included a tracheotomy and the implanting of a feeding tube since he was no longer able to swallow food without choking.
Vere was younger than me by about three years but looked every bit of how he characterized himself.
“I’ve got a lot of miles on me,” he told me one day.
I heard a few comments about the seasons of life from a radio preacher recently while on my way home from work. Pastor Jeff Shreve based his comments on the writings of King Solomon as recorded in Ecclesiastes chapter 3.
“Life is made up of seasons, all of which have limited durations,” he said.
Borrowing from the analogy of farming or gardening, we can find some parallels for life in the practices of planting, cultivation and harvesting.
We plant direction for our lives through learning, from potty training to college or vocational school. We cultivate skills as we pursue our careers, start a family and learn to balance work and leisure. I’m approaching retirement now and evaluating how I can live with how I have managed my health and measuring the resources accumulated during my working years. We harvest what we sow.
Vere lived much of his life off the beaten track, as best I could learn from him. He learned to accept what life handed him and made the best he could out of whatever circumstances came his way.
“We can surprise ourselves by learning what we can live without,” he told me from his hospital bed as he began his battle with cancer.
The radio preacher shared another observation.
“For some, it’s starting out. For others, it’s starting over,” he said.
I’ve been involved in three different professional pursuits during my working years and have garnered more than my share of good things along the way, even though I wasn’t very excited about starting over on another path when others I knew seemed to be well settled in only one career. I’ve learned a lot, received a lot and shared as much as I could.
I conclude with one more quote from that radio preacher.
“At the proper time, God will bring His promises to pass in your life. It’s going to be wonderful because He is faithful, purposeful and merciful,” he said.