If you pay just about any kind of bills, you’re feeling a sting. For the first time in my life, I’ve continually paid more than $4 a gallon for 87 octane gasoline, and it seems to keep increasing.
Add in the trickle down effect of shipping costs with diesel at $5 or so per gallon, and the cost of most everything else is following right behind it.
A lawnmower I bought in April inflated by $100 overnight. A set of mixing bowls I bought this March went up a dollar in the course of week. Both of them were already in stock, so I don’t understand the price increases.
In trying to figure out how we got to this point as consumers, I still don’t fully understand.
Back in 2005, we all griped when gas surpassed $2 a gallon, which is a baseline we’d all be thrilled to have at the pumps now. About that time, I worked at a golf course and one of my co-workers used to say all the time, “Everything is going up except for the paychecks.”
I’m sure she’s saying it over and over and over again wherever she is doing whatever she’s doing.
As thrifty and independent as we can be, the price of living still isn’t easy these days. If you’re of a certain age, though, this probably isn’t your first go-round with something like this.
There were plenty of stories I’ve heard growing up about how poor the generations lived before us and how they just had to do without this and that. The stories of oranges and apples at Christmastime don’t seem as crazy since that $4 gallon a milk seems like a luxury item.
The recession in 2008 taught some of us younger people a new respect for gardening, and it also introduced a bartering system to others. We didn’t like it but we lived through it.
Absolutely no one likes paying more for groceries and gas and none of us like having to curtail the more pleasurable joys of life either, but here we are.
The actions of warlords, foreign leaders, executive fat cats, day traders and sometimes who is in Washington, D.C. is much bigger than us and even more out of the hands of common people like me and you.
However, the powers that be should be reminded of how important history is.
Have we ever had a global COVID-19 pandemic before 2020? Nope. Can you totally blame our current state of inflation on it? Nope.
Has Russia ever invaded a neighboring country while being a major global oil supplier? Yep. Can you solely blame our current state of inflation on Putin’s war on Ukraine? Nope.
Prices at the pumps rise and fall with most any excuse. A Gulf Coast hurricane shutting down oil platforms is something I get. Just because it’s a holiday weekend and more people are traveling is something I don’t get.
I’ve got friends in Houston who work in the oil industry and realize it’s an up and down job market there too.
However complicated of a situation it is that fuel prices drive the price of everything, including our own livelihoods, history should’ve taught us a long time ago there’s got to be a better answer.
Gas was affordable by modern-day terms a couple, three years ago. The economy was booming, and people were happy. These days, plenty of us just opt to stick closer to home.
Nobody around here has a crystal ball, but most anybody who has been through this before knows history will repeat itself, and prices will eventually balance out again.
In the meantime, it’d be great if the powers that be could pay a little more attention to the gripes of us common people and put it a little more thought and execution to stop this ever-spinning cycle.