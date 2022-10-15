It seems that if I open a particular post, email or website on my computer that I will immediately be tagged to receive more content from that source or similar vendors going forward.
Such is the case with a Twitter contributor previously unknown to me by the name of Vala Afshar who I mentioned in a previous column.
He shared a clip of the late philosopher Emily Levine, who continued to regale audiences even as she was down for the count with Stage IV lung cancer. She was an American humorist, writer, actress and public speaker who lectured on science and the human condition.
In her 2018 TED Radio Hour Talk, "How I Made Friends with Reality," Levine expressed her feelings towards her diagnosis of cancer, and the inevitability of her own death.
Most of us would like to prolong life rather than just live day-to-day. While working on wall murals in downtown Amory during evening hours, I observed young adults sweating and jogging along the sidewalks while carrying weights in the hot temperatures. I would presume they were engaged in measures to enhance health and build up their physiques while time does its thing.
Levine voiced a different, if not startling, view of mortality.
“I think its ungrateful and disrespectful to expect to dominate and master nature, thinking that nature is too weak to withstand our intellect,” she said. “I’m grateful for life but have no desire to be immortal.”
She viewed life as almost arbitrary in the way circumstances play out in our lives.
"I love being in sync with the cyclical rhythms of the universe," she said. "That's what's so extraordinary about life: it's a cycle of generation, degeneration, regeneration. I am just a collection of particles that is arranged into this pattern, then will decompose and be available, all of its constituent parts, to nature, to reorganize into another pattern."
One of the ancient writers of the Psalms put it in a different way.
In the 90th Psalm, we read “Teach us to realize the brevity of life, so that we may grow in wisdom.”
We are told that physical mortality is the end of the earthly phase of existence, with only two possible destinations afterward. Mortality is not to be feared, especially if we focus on investing our lives in that which is eternal.
Even though some people don’t take much time to consider their own mortality, ignoring it won’t make it less of a reality. We don’t know how many days have been appointed for us.
I read an account of the adventurer Bear Grylls recently, who told his story in an autobiography be called “Mud, Sweat and Tears.”
He was a former member of the British Special Forces and hosted a television adventure series, “Man vs. Wild,” that reached an estimated 1.2 billion viewers in more than 180 countries.
He mastered a variety of extraordinary challenges, including the rigors of the Special Air Service (SAS), a broken back from a parachute jump and climbing Mount Everest.
He wrote in his autobiography that, despite all appearances, he battles anxieties, which include-oddly enough-acrophobia, a fear of heights.
Through it all, Grylls said that his faith has been the great overpowering presence in his life.
“It helps me to walk strong when so often I feel so weak,” he said.
Pastor James Emery White observed that many people in our day are seemingly taking apart their faith, raising questions and exploring challenges to how they were raised or beliefs they have long held.
He calls it deconstruction.
“It’s a popular buzzword of late, particularly when it comes to the Christian faith,” he said.
People ask, “Is this normal? Is it always a bad thing?”
White maintains the entire process of construction (or generation), deconstruction (or degeneration), and then reconstruction (or regeneration) is actually a normal part of spiritual life.
“More than that, instead of destruction it can often lead to spiritual vitality through reconstruction,” he said.
It’s all in how you process it.
Levine quoted German biologist Andreas Weber, who viewed life as part of what he called the “gift economy,” where we take the life that we have been given, enrich it as best we can, and then give it back.
My wife and I had an opportunity recently to practice giving back in a very practical sense by delivering some basic grocery supplies to someone in need.
The grateful recipient shared with us how she and her family are in the process of reconstruction in their lives, and how the small boost will fortify their faith in a time when they are feeling very weak.
The writer of most of the New Testament struggled with an unidentified issue for which he prayed for deliverance three times. God’s answer to him was “my grace is enough; it’s all you need. My strength comes into its own in your weakness.”
Inner strength is indeed often manifested through outer weakness.
