Rage Against the Machine. Public Enemy. Charlie Daniels. Tupac Shakur. Could all those guys ever wail when they had a microphone in their hands. Oh, at the hours I spent when I was in junior high and high school singing along with what they said...even though I didn’t fully comprehend most of the messages they were singing about.
I just remember some of their lyrics being political, even though I didn’t totally understand what the politics were. Native American oppression, views on the Vietnam War or what the governor of Arizona stood by didn’t matter to me as much as the rhythm and the rage on those CDs.
It’s been forever since I’ve listened to “Fear of a Black Planet” or “In America,” but I’ve still got those cassettes and CDs tucked away somewhere in cases. There are plenty of other artists I’ve liked and seen live in more recent years, but some of their newer songs don’t get played as much just because they’ve gotten too political.
It’s an age thing for all of us – the older you get, the more you either sound off on political topics or keep quiet when that subject comes up in conversation.
In my adult mind, I get what some of those guys are singing about and would prefer the older hits with their southern rock guitar riffs and localized lyrics about parts of the southeast. Some of the friends who helped turn me onto those bands are now just as turned off by their last few albums because they’re overly political.
Those friends and I are all of the same personality in that we just go about our daily productive lives, keep our heads down and don’t get too vocal about our personal beliefs. No matter what kind of albums you’ve got tucked away somewhere, there are a lot of us with that same type of personality.
When we’re frustrated about something political or sometimes in general, we don’t speak out on it like we should. Instead, we call each other about it and talk among ourselves about how it’s not right, which goes absolutely nowhere.
In talking to a like-minded person a couple of weeks ago complaining about an issue, I said we are part of the silent majority and one of these days, we really are going to have to speak up. It’s 2020, the year when obviously anything can happen. In the face of everything that is happening, we shouldn’t let this be the year that runs us over, figuratively speaking.
Going back to the age thing, I’m a little quicker to say something on my mind rather than keeping it bottled up inside, but it’s nothing like the grumpy older men and women I’ve seen react throughout my years. Maybe they grew up more rigid than me or maybe the years of never-striking issues turned them that way.
There are still plenty of people who don’t care about who they may upset to get their points across, but that doesn’t mean the loudest ones are always right. The ones who keep their viewpoints bottled up inside aren’t always right either. No matter how you think, what you say can always be misinterpreted.
There are a lot of bands I like who can get loud on a CD. You can dissect their lyrics, over-analyze what they’re trying to say and miss the point of why most of them got to where they are to begin with – to entertain.
They all did something at some point somebody didn’t like in their music careers and became rock stars for a reason. You don’t have to have a microphone in your hand or shout out loud to not be silent on what’s getting you down. Let’s think about entertaining that idea.