The best my memories serves me, it was once a month while in junior high when I’d go the High Street Community Center to help unload boxes of food from an 18-wheeler trailer, sort items into other boxes and take them to people’s cars a few hours later.
What was called Food Share then was the granddaddy to the modern-day food pantry, and our church took the lead in ensuring people’s needs were met. Aside from that, I just remember it made for long days that worked up an appetite and an early understanding of what volunteering was for a 13-year-old.
Riding my bike or playing my Nintendo games for those Saturdays just had to wait for a much bigger purpose, and although my maturity level had a ways to go then, I don’t ever remember being resentful about that.
Flash forward to several years later, and my level of volunteerism still has plenty of maturing to go.
After the Smithville and Hamilton tornadoes, it made for some really fulfilling days and restful nights to move limbs from downed trees. The tiredness that comes with manual labor coupled with the peace of mind knowing you helped someone helps make for a good night’s sleep.
Plenty of people rest well knowing they’re doing their part helping their communities but at times the lead volunteers may toss and turn thinking about future sustainability.
Something I’ve heard for years is 10 percent of the people seem to do 100 of the volunteering and committee serving. Digging through online stats, federal data suggests 25 percent of Americans volunteer compared to 10 percent of the average world population who dedicate their free time to notable causes.
In Monroe County, we can’t compliment enough the numerous groups spearheading animal rescues, canned food collections, school supply drives, fundraisers for children’s hospitals and camps, food pantries and everything else good on the long list of ways to help others.
Plenty of people are helping their communities by giving time, effort, ideas, money and passion, but there’s always a need for the ones who aren’t to lend a helping hand.
Through the Mississippi Department of Education, a pilot program began last year at Amory High School teaching seniors a few life skills to prepare them for college and adulthood, and a volunteer component was included.
Last school year, Amory seniors participated in The Big Event, which gave them opportunities to blanket the city through a number of ways to improve it through volunteering. As the college- and career-readiness class will soon be fully implemented at the other public schools throughout the state, I hope the volunteer component makes as big of a splash in other communities.
No matter how many service projects there are, there’s always a need for others. To that matter, there’s always a need for more helping hands.
In last week’s Monroe Journal, there was a story about a particular need at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Aberdeen for people who can help on distribution days for a few hours once a month.
The food pantry’s lineage can be traced back through the years to Food Share, meaning it’s a well-established institution that has benefited more families than the longest serving volunteer can name.
Volunteerism is just that – helping more people and causes than one can keep track of helping. It doesn’t come with a paycheck, but the feeling of knowing you’ve helped someone or some cause in need is priceless.
Sometimes, Saturdays spent on the couch are priceless, too, but you’re the only one will ever remember it blending in with any other time you’ve watched TV and napped a day away.
If it’s been a little while since you’ve put on a pair of gloves to pick up trash on some roadside near where you live, do a little yard work for somebody who can’t or even tutored a student with homework, please consider it.
They’ll remember by the experience, and it will stick close to your heart for years to come.