In the course of doing interviews, sometimes it’s easy to get sidetracked. Among a slew of recent stories about park improvements, a thought came up while I was talking to one of the county’s city officials - it’s too bad the cities can’t get decommissioned playground equipment from fast food restaurants to use in city parks.
One of her responses - "Whatever happened to Ronald McDonald anyhow? - made me stop and think.
I don’t watch as many TV commercials like I used to but realized after she said that that it really has been a long time since I’ve seen Ronald McDonald as part of McDonald’s marketing.
If you didn’t grow up in the ‘80s, you really missed out on some wholesome pop culture still making for a lifetime of memories. With as many Happy Meals that helped raise plenty of us, Ronald McDonald was the face of that franchise who always seemed like a constant.
If it was my pick in where we went out to eat, I always chose McDonald’s over the likes of Shoney’s, Morrison’s and Bonanza. As three out of four of those restaurants are completely gone or barely hanging on, I can think of plenty of other characters gone too soon that helped make those outings as special as they were.
In high school, it was fun to contemplate with friends about what Grimace actually was but nobody was really saying much about Officer Big Mac. About 10 years before then, though, I remember climbing a ladder into a giant Officer Big Mac-inspired piece of playground equipment every time we made it that far into East Columbus. Arguably, that McDonald’s near Propst Park had the best playground of them all.
It seemed like the whole McDonald’s gang was there – there were Fry Guys, Birdie the Early Bird, the Hamburglar and Mayor McCheese.
If part of your childhood fell in the late ‘90s, you probably have no clue what many of these names are, meaning these mascots come and go too fast.
It’s sad when marketing geniuses giveth and focus groups taketh away.
Back in the late ‘80s, Mac Tonight was a piano playing man with the head that was a crescent moon. As creepy as he sounds, Mac Tonight helped sell some Big Macs all those years through his commercials.
Some things work for a little while as far as marketing gimmicks and some things work much better and last longer.
So, Dana, in response to the question you had a few weeks ago...I really don’t know what happened to Ronald McDonald. As sure as Colonel Sanders will always be a Kentucky legend and Wendy will never dye her hair anything other than red, we’re going to have some character selling us something, though.
They may have been on playgrounds. They may be on cereal boxes. They may be in every single commercial. No matter where they’re placed in relation to those products, they’re going to stick with us in our minds for a long, long time.
“Yo quiero Taco Bell” is something that still pops in my mind when I see chihuahuas, even though the Taco Bell dog hasn’t been in a commercial in years. Even though Domino’s Pizza tried bringing back the Noid a few years ago, his presence wasn’t as unavoidable as it was in the ‘80s when the catch phrase was to Avoid the Noid.
Back then, it was guaranteed when loudmouthed old ladies asked “Where’s the beef” and dapper gentlemen asked “Pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon,” those lines were going to stick in your mind for a lifetime.
Marketing schemes come and marketing schemes go, so hang onto the ones you like while you can.
It’s weird...really weird...to see Chester Cheetah depicted with gray hair, but he is aging with the times.
It’s weird...really weird...to imagine a world without as many Ronald McDonald commercials, but we’re aging with the times.
As catchy of an earworm as “Bourbon Street steak with that Oreo shake” is now, that song will eventually make its way out for Applebee’s product placement. As much as Flo makes you think about insurance, she’ll eventually age out and off those TV commercials too.
Marketing geniuses giveth and focus groups taketh away. Even though pieces of our childhood are sometimes robbed away as quickly as Chuck E. Cheese’s animatronic band broke up sometime after the ‘90s, there are some memories we can never forget.
Rest in piece to the phased out mascots and marketing gimmicks from our childhoods. We’ll always have our fond memories of you.