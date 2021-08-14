With all the excitement surrounding this year’s College World Series, some people around here probably realized that was it for college sports for a little while after it sunk in that Mississippi State actually won a national championship.
An extended college baseball season was a bonus no matter which Mississippi team you support, but a national championship is the stuff of dreams for MSU fans.
Personally, that excitement had me reflecting and looking to the near future at the same time.
Most seasons, my attendance at college games is hit or miss – just like so many other activities. I may go a few years without making it to a game then catch the bug to go as often as possible for the next year or two before bottoming back out again.
Concerts can be the same way. Thinking back years ago to Tuesday night shows seeing my favorite band in Hattiesburg or Tuscaloosa is frightening to think about now, just knowing what lurks for the work day to come.
I say it most every year that as close as Starkville is, there would be absolutely no harm in going to a weeknight basketball game. There again, it’s been probably five years since I’ve been inside the Hump.
Whether plans come through or not of splurging on cheap seats to a couple of non-conference football games this season, I’m thrilled to say it’s almost here.
Accuweather doesn’t do a horrible job in forecasting way out and as of recently, it looked as if the high for the first game of the season is in the upper 80s, which can still take some dedication in a stadium full of people.
I’ve suffered through the third quarter in the direct sun and 90-something degree heat index and I’ve been comfortable after the cool down of a drencher for those openers.
No matter what the weather may be or how easy of a win a non-conference opener usually is, there’s something always so attractive about that first game of the year.
No matter where you go, somebody is going to dress for football weather, even if it’s not crisp enough yet. You’re going to see plenty of T-shirts representing your team you’d like to get for yourself. You’re hopefully going to witness a tailgating experience. No matter what the final score is, you’re going to leave the stadium with a lasting experience.
Just after the College World Series win, I wrote about the magic surrounding sports, and we’re living dead-center in the most magical conference in the land. A couple of weeks ago, the sports world was buzzing about Texas and Oklahoma’s request for an invitation to join the SEC.
This conference is an ever-evolving monster, so take advantage of the madness.
Earlier in high school, which was before Aberdeen’s bypass was completed, any Highway 45 traffic came straight through town. I remember how exciting it was to see the Arkansas and Georgia battle flags flapping from cars passing through and I remember listening to “Leonard’s Losers” on the radio Saturday mornings to hear predictions about how Billy Brewer’s Rebels or Johnny Majors’ Volunteers would do that day.
Honestly, I didn’t pay that much attention the actual games back then, but the magic surrounding them still lasts.
A spur of the moment trip to Tupelo’s Ramada Inn with my family in ‘91 is just another example. Alabama was staying there before playing Ole Miss the next day, and WTVA mentioned there was going to be a pep rally for the team that evening on the news so we got in the car and went. That’s a memory I’ll always have.
Again, some years I’m really dialed in and can recite MSU’s schedule week by week and some years I don’t really keep up with it. Given how hard it was for spectators during the past several months for basketball and earlier on in the baseball season, I strive to be more dialed in this season and come away from it with at least one game experience.
I remember getting an Alabama frat party T-shirt from a friend that read, “We lost the game but we won the party,” when I was in college. I couldn’t tell you how many Saturday nights I spent in those younger years in Tuscaloosa or Starkville in the fall, but my friends and I won at a lot of partying.
I’m way too old and past all of that now, but everybody can be a winner when it comes to giving this football craze a little bit of attention. I’m not a statistician or a historian or an armchair quarterback like a lot of fans are, but I do enjoy the craze.
I’ve got a closet with maroon clumped together and a little bit of crimson not too far away. Those shirts are ready for a new season with new surprises, new upsets, new wins and most importantly new experiences.
It’s been really hot and humid the past few weeks and one sigh of relief is whenever the temperature breaks. I associate those cool spells with lit up stadium lights, seeing pre-season NFL games played on baseball fields and yellow dog school buses rolling through Main Streets on Fridays.
It’s almost mid-August, so all those triggers are nearly here. Maybe you and your friends and family have had a conversation about football and maybe you’re just waiting for the right chance….well, here it is.