Even though I don’t wash or wax my truck like I used to, which was once a week for washing and once a month for waxing, there’s something special about it the few times a year now when I do.
Even though I opt for using the air conditioner now over riding with the windows down, there’s something much more soothing about the breeze whenever the windows are down.
Even though I don’t drive around aimlessly like I used to, having an excuse to do so is a sinking feeling I love whenever I do.
In my younger years, my friends and I burned so much gasoline just by driving up and down Main Streets and small town loops in a three-state area, but not a drop of it was a waste. We explored towns none of our friends had ever heard of, met new people for a Saturday at a time and made lasting memories from all those parking lot hangouts.
Even though most everybody stopped hanging out at Sonics and in business parking lots a long time ago, chances to chase that last little bit of youth from here to somewhere off of I-40 or I-65 gave a feeling that fueled a few weekends in my early 20s.
Even though spring breaks at Panama City Beach in college came with chances to spot celebrities, be on MTV, party and play around on Sea-Doos and Sprees, there was still nothing like the bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Miracle Mile.
Even though traffic jams make you impatient and hold you up from getting from Point A to Point B the older you get, there’s that one Saturday a month in Monroe County when a traffic jam is exactly what you want.
To the young and old ready to take that trip back into a tradition from the past, that Saturday is nearly here. Cruisin’ Amory is a perennial tradition like no other in these parts that’s steadily causing more and more gridlock on Main Street and Highway 278 the more the word spreads every year.
While Saturday nights driving through so many of these small towns remind us how they can be ghost towns after dark, at least there’s this one annual tradition that would make outsiders happening to just be passing through wonder why Amory is so different the last Saturday of July.
As meaningful as it is to pop in a CD from high school and honk at complete strangers that one night out of the year, it’s even more special to see people older than me doing the exact same thing.
I love riding in the bed of the truck taking pictures of the action for work and love it even more to see people in my work circles riding around in Jeeps singing along to old hip hop songs.
In the south, yes, it is hot and humid in the summer, so we blast our air conditioners wide open. Back in our younger years, though, none of that mattered because we just wanted to blast our music and be noticed.
No matter how old you are or how hot it may get this weekend, turn up those old songs and be noticed.
In the next few days, plenty of you may have a little 10W-30 or Turtle Wax under your fingernails prepping for a big night of seeing and being seen, and that’s all right.
I’m sure you don’t take the old car or truck you had in high school for drives as often as you used to, but you know there’s something special about it when you do. Back in our younger days, we spent hours making those vehicles look and sound good enough to be noticed.
Again, Saturday is the night to be noticed. Saturday is the night to get back a long lost feeling. Saturday is the night to hang out with some old friends. Saturday is the night to make some new memories. Saturday is the night to roll all those windows down, turn your stereo up and cruise the night away.
Thanks, as always, to the cruise’s mastermind, Chad Houston, for making this a thing.