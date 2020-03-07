Am I ever full of flaws? I’m running one week late to make that obvious statement widely known. About this time last week, you may have spent the day fasting and in prayer or you could’ve been somewhere else recovering from Fat Tuesday.
By the time you may have made it to an Ash Wednesday service, I hope the reality sank in that Lent is here.
Depending on where you go to church, it’s a time for giving up the chimes of bells and joyfully saying ‘Alleluia’ until Easter morning. Depending on your mindset and self discipline, it’s a time for a little bit of a change in your lifestyle no matter your religious beliefs.
I’ve gone 40-plus days without shaving, Coca-Cola and Facebook in the past, but did any of that really bring me closer to the Lord or make me a better person?
“Human Nature.” “Do You Remember the Time?” “Man in the Mirror.” Hands down, those are my top three Michael Jackson songs, but nothing in his entire catalog is inspirational as the last one.
Change starts with each of us and is change ever hard? I’m sure people pick up that I can be really impatient, especially when stress is coupled with it.
It’s really, really hard to check myself when the clock is ticking and things aren’t going the way I’d like in a timely manner. So was fighting the urge to at least trim my neck back in 2011 or sneak a peak at how many friend requests I had that other year.
If you’re still sticking to your New Year’s resolution, you’ve got it. If you are 100 percent committed to working towards a challenging life goal, you’re got it. Self-discipline is hard to come by, and not everybody has it.
Forty days isn’t too much of a stretch in 366 days of this leap year, but whatever you may choose to give up, give it your best shot.
As timeless as “Thriller” is sure to be, so has been the reason behind Lent for a lot longer and for far more years to come. We give up a little bit of ourselves to remember what the Lord did for us – die for our sins. Again, what He has done and will do is timeless.
Giving up candy bars may not be a spiritual awakening, but it’s a great test of your self discipline. Trading primetime TV for three hours of reflection of how you can be a better person may be a big step towards something much deeper in your life.
The countdown to the last episode of “Modern Family” or obsessing over a new flavor of Twix may be tests of patience but when self discipline kicks in, anything is possible.
Self discipline makes someone count to 10 when things go bad. It gets us out of bed before daybreak to do something good. Lent is a great time of year to test your self discipline.
Are you ever full of flaws? Take a look in the mirror and ask yourself. I know I am and if you’re not, teach me the ways.
As open as I am to learn to be better, I’ve still got to have the self discipline to actually do it. Whatever you may have given up or are taking on for Lent, I wish you the best of luck. We’re all going to need it but we’re all going to be glad we did it come Easter morning.
Like Michael Jackson sang, it starts with the man in the mirror.