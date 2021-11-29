When I first started working for Journal Inc. more than 11 years ago, one of the principles that has always stood out to me the most is the goal of benefiting our communities.
It’s one of the most important responsibilities of a newspaper – after all, without you, our readers to inform and serve, we would have no purpose to exist at all. One thing that has always been encouraged throughout our company is to participate in community service in any way we can, and our former general manager, Emily Paul, came up with a great idea a few years ago for the Monroe Journal to not only find a way to give back, but to involve the rest of the community in it as well.
That’s right, the time has come for our yearly subscription drive, allowing people to adopt senior citizens living in our long-term care facilities so they can receive a subscription to the Monroe Journal. We have had success with it every year, even last year with an anonymous donor choosing to gift seniors with not just our paper, but the Daily Journal as well.
It was a project I was looking forward to keeping going when I took over as GM, and it’s also super easy to get involved.
In the last few weeks, we have been in touch with our long-term care facilities, getting the names of seniors who would be interested in receiving the newspaper, and we had another great response with 58 names being given to us.
How can you help get these 58 seniors taken care of? Just call our office, (662) 256-5647, or swing by at 115 Main St. S in Amory and see us, and we can get you set up to sponsor as many subscriptions as you’d like.
It’s $20 to sponsor a senior, which is nearly a 50 percent discount to our regular price. It’s also a project that we, ourselves, participate in each year as staff members, and for me, it’s a worthy $20 spent, knowing that I’m giving someone else the opportunity to receive our paper who may not have been able to otherwise.
We always start this during the holiday season because what better time of the year to give back?
For many of these residents, our newspaper is a way for them to still stay connected to their communities and informed of what’s happening.
As someone who still feels like “that sports girl” at heart, I have also always thought of the connection that grandparents have with seeing their grandchildren’s pictures in the paper and hoped that some of those in these facilities are getting to see a piece of that despite not being able to physically attend their games.
Another connection that was pointed out to me just the other day is that plenty of these residents may be people you have personal connections with. They may be the neighbor you did odd jobs for as a kid or that lady who was always so friendly every time you went over to mow her yard in the summer. It’s a chance to give back to someone who showed you kindness or helped you out in the past.
And one thing that’s really great is that this subscription is more than just our newspaper – it includes all of our special sections, such as our holiday magazine that just printed a few weeks ago with incredible work by Ray Van Dusen and John Ward and our yearly calendar, which contains the dates for everything that we could find happening in our county. There’s a little something extra every single month of the year.
This subscription drive is a labor of love for us, one we enjoy doing every year, so if you’re in the giving spirit this holiday season, give it a thought. Hopefully this gift can bring a piece of happiness to these residents this Christmas.