A singer-songwriter from Virginia who nobody heard of in July can become a viral sensation for telling the working man’s standpoint like it is in August, and it’s deemed controversial. No matter what, Oliver Anthony got the nation’s attention.
A rap group from Compton can spark a musical revolution based on lyrics from what they saw on the streets in their daily lives, and the U.S. government tries to shut them down. No matter what, N.W.A. got the nation’s attention.
A country singer from Georgia can write a song about how unlawful acts wouldn’t fly in his small town, and he’s attacked for being in the wrong. No matter what, Jason Aldean got the nation’s attention.
Controversy usually sells and controversy sometimes evens skyrockets songs to the top of the charts. The songs’ lyrics are reflections of where songwriters are in life, and that’s usually offensive to people who don’t think the same way. No matter what, it gets people’s attention.
It doesn’t matter which way you lean politically, religiously or ethically, we were all raised against doing what’s wrong and expected to do what’s right. With that being said, we’re all raised differently.
One family may think it’s okay to say certain words or act certain ways, while another is completely against it and will quickly scold you for even thinking that way. As we get older, we form our own sets of values on top of that.
If I back talked or did whatever grandma didn’t see fit, I had to pick my own switch from the pear tree for her to use. If the punishment was more urgent, though, the flyswatter was always closer at hand.
That’s how a lot of us grew up but now there are parenting books and websites full of other ways to teach lessons against bad behavior, and spanking probably isn’t a popular suggestion.
Somewhere, somehow in the past 40-something years, something went awry in what’s right and what’s wrong.
For my age group, members of the Greatest Generation were the grandmas and grandpas helping make sure we were did right by their standards.
As I got a little older, it was members of that same age group who were quick to call you lazy for not starting work until after 8 or taking a Saturday for yourself. They lived through hard times, and there are hardly any members left from that generation quick to call out our shortcomings.
If they were still around, they’d probably still be listening to Lawrence Welk records and watching “Andy Griffith” reruns over all that noise they’re talking about on the news that gets everybody stirred up.
What’s right and what’s wrong have been points of contention, protest songs and heated Thanksgiving suppers for decades, no matter how big or small the issues are. We all get so bogged down on what we were raised on and have come to hold true that it’s so easy to lash out against or totally ignore somebody who doesn’t think the same way.
Somewhere, somehow 30-something years ago, we lived in neighborhoods where everybody knew each other and everybody looked out for one another. Places like that, thankfully, still exist, but they’re not as easy to find.
You’ve still got elementary schools where the students want to grow up to be teachers, eventually go off to college for a few years and come back to those same schools and 30-something years later, retire from their careers in education.
Legacies like that help in passing along lessons about what’s been right and what’s been wrong for generations, and I’m not talking about 2+5 doesn’t equal 9.
It doesn’t matter how small our small towns seem as in comparison to the big world out there, but the world keeps changing.
Things grandmas and grandpas teach play out over time as that big world changes. Sometimes it’s not a bad thing and other times, it’s a horrible thing.
As much as a song lyric can get under your skin, there’s a whole other group of people raised on those values. It’s easy to get really upset with how the other side thinks but it’s so much harder to take a step back and understand that’s just how they came up in life.
If you don’t like it, turn off the radio.
