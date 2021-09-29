If there’s something people have sure come to love it’s sifting through somebody’s junk. Now, junk is a term that should be used loosely as not to offend. In this case, junk is an endearing term that falls right in with that famous cliché of how one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
For the people who have sure come to love to sift through somebody’s junk, man, is it ever time to go treasure hunting.
So many years, I find myself celebrating the beginning of October with a day trip to northwest Alabama and en route, I’ve been caught up in the madness that is the Trash & Treasures Tenn-Tom Yard Sale.
I have no clue what it looks like closer to Belmont and Iuka since I hook through Tremont and Red Bay but I can say you’ve got to watch for brake lights and sudden stops between Amory and Smithville because there are some accidental bargains just waiting to be found.
It’s as if those several homes along the stretch of highway make for our area’s ground zero when it comes to yard sale finds.
It’s easy to get distracted when your curiosity catches you looking at a yard full of old wheels and lawn equipment so watch your speed if you’re traveling Highway 25 North this weekend. If you’re not in a big hurry this weekend, think about slowing down long enough to dig through some plastic totes or tables full of old kitchen utensils and picture frames to see what you can find for yourself or for a little pick-me-up for someone in your life.
There are probably droves of people who will be rushing out early Friday morning to get their hands on those early bird finds but by the time the weekend’s over, there’s still going to be some deals left on the table. I promise.
I can remember a time before next door neighbors moved when somebody came through to pay a lump sum for everything that was left at the end of the day.
I can remember, too, the few times of going to yard sales to try negotiating a price for a visor or a piece of yard art I didn’t need. What I can’t ever remember, though, is ever driving by a yard sale to see that certain set of metal patio chairs I’ve been hunting for like 15 years.
Part of the fun of going to thrift stores, yard sales and used DVD/book stores is the hunt. You know exactly what you’re looking for and even though it may be a let down that you can’t find it, at least you’re guaranteed to continue that hunt wherever you go.
In my case, I’ve been hunting a handful of things for what seems to be eternity. In the process, though, it’s easy for other things to grab your attention, making it easier to come off a few dollars for things we never really needed in the first place.
Sometimes you stumble across tools and gadgets you never knew you needed at these yard sales. Putting off those purchases can sometimes haunt you since you may never find some of those skillets at that price ever again so don’t hold back.
Even if it is only a few dollars, splurge just a little bit this weekend. You may be the brand new owner of something you’ll never use or maybe something you’ll never forget.
The point is to get out and enjoy the hunt. With the first weekend of October, there are countless traditions we all rush outside to do to usher in a favorite month of the year.
If sifting through somebody’s trash is one of your traditions, dig deep because you never know what treasures are buried underneath a pile of wooden kitchen signs and faded clothes dating back to the ‘90s.