If you are a high school senior or a member of their family, you’re entering into that home stretch now, that busiest time of the year.
We’re about a month from everyone’s graduations, which means all sorts of senior events are going on – prom, junior/senior banquets, Senior Nights for last sports, senior recognitions at church and the list can go on and on.
Here at the Monroe Journal, we are also busy getting our 2022 Graduation magazine together. It is definitely one of our most special projects of the year, the time when every senior gets his or her picture in our special magazine and recognized for being a graduate of the Class of 2022.
When I first began at the Monroe Journal, this graduation section was merely just a part of the newspaper around the week of graduation, but about five years ago, we all got together and decided it needed to be more special than that. After all, your child is only a senior once, right?
We started putting it together as a special magazine in 2017 and also involving the parents with a chance to honor their seniors each year with ad prices discounted for seniors and their families.
One thing that was really special about a tough year in 2020 was being able to put together this graduation magazine and make it special for that year’s seniors and their families. They had to miss out on so much during the spring of that year, and there wasn’t very much any of us could do to change that but we were able to put together an extra special graduation magazine.
I enjoyed helping make that year’s magazine special and also helping last year’s seniors and their families get honored in our magazine.
Every senior class feels special to me because I get to know so many of them each year through covering their games. It’s like one coach said to me this past week at a Senior Night that each year I’m saying goodbye to a group of graduates.
The Class of 2022 is another special group for me, and as graduation gets closer, I’m already thinking about how much I will miss so many of them next year, even though I have had to spend a lot less time covering their games than in years past.
So let us help you honor your great group of seniors this year in our graduation magazine – we want to make it just as special for them as we have in years past because it’s what this senior class deserves as well.
Give us a call, an email or come by and see us this week to help you get your spot in this year’s magazine.
Melissa Meador is the General Manager of the Monroe Journal. Contact her at melissa.meador@journalinc.com or follow her on Twitter: @MelissaMeador14.