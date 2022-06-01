Here at the Monroe Journal, we do many different projects a year, all that we love, despite the challenges some of them might throw our way.
Probably the most fun one for our community is the one we’re getting ready to kick off next week – Best of Monroe, or the Reader’s Choice as we like to call it.
Our goal is for our paper to represent our community every single week in print and every day online, but this is the one time of the year that we really get to fully recognize all the great things that Monroe County has to offer, from our fabulous restaurants to all of our local retail stores to the medical community and so much more.
Best of Monroe currently has nearly 130 categories and once we get it going, there nearly always ends up being more to pop up.
Those categories are under five larger groups – Community, Services, Retail, Medical and Food, and under each one is where you will find things like Best Business to Work For, Best Tanning Salon or Best Ice Cream/Yogurt.
How does this work, you might ask?
You will go to the link that we will be sharing daily on our Facebook page. The voting starts on June 8 (that’s next Wednesday) and will run for two weeks, closing on June 22. Then we will publish a section with the winners next month on July 27 and be passing out certificates for everyone then.
The voting is simple – if you don’t see who you want to vote for already listed on the category, just write it in and your nomination becomes your vote. For example, if I wanted to vote for Obit the Cat as Best Pet (hey, just kidding, that’s unfortunately not one of our categories), then I would write her name in and anyone else who wanted could choose her when they went in to vote.
All the nominations will be approved by me just so we ensure that someone doesn’t get in who is in the wrong category or isn’t in Monroe County, so definitely give me about a business day to approve those. If you don’t see your nomination by then, feel free to email me, call us here at the office at (662) 256-5647 or let us know through our Facebook page. I’ll be getting those approved as quickly as I can so that everyone can continue to rack in the votes.
One of the other rules is that you can only vote once per day – so when you get to the website, it will have you log in with your email. That just ensures fairness and that you can’t vote multiple times per day.
As we have done in the past, no one will know the winners until it’s all over with – in fact, I’ll be the only one to see the votes, so if you see Paul umpiring a game or Ray covering a board meeting, they won’t have the answer. And I’m sworn to secrecy as well.
If there are any mistakes at all or I’ve left out an important subcategory or any other questions, just feel free to let me know and we’ll get it fixed as soon as possible.
And as always, the number one rule with this contest is HAVE FUN! I know we will, and happy voting, Monroe!