Out of my 45-plus years, I’ve spent about a week in a place where hardly anyone spoke English. Spanish lessons from high school didn’t help too much times when there wasn’t a translator close, but I learned hand signals are sort of universal.
Worldwide, there are more than 7,000 languages and if you throw in the complications of slang and regional dialect, it’s sometimes hard to comprehend what people are saying even here in the United States.
No matter how well-versed you are on statistics and plays, everyone can muddle through understanding the draw of four quarters of a football game. Touchdowns, interceptions and tackles make for a universal language.
Through the years, I’ve never dialed in deep enough to completely understand everything some of my friends say about players, teams, conferences and leagues. They’ve grown up in it and know the game.
It amazes me how some people’s minds work and how they can spout off players’ names from the ‘60s, along with their position, stats and sometimes weight. When it came to collecting baseball cards, I didn’t pay that close attention, but some people are very attentive.
No matter what your level of knowledge is for football, it’s a game everyone can enjoy, and that time of year is back again.
Even though summertime is usually still sweltering sometimes into September, football season is a reminder that dryer air almost here to offer a break to humid days. Football season is a gateway to fall.
Even though all of the other sports come with their strong fanbases, there’s something about football that excites people more than any other game. High school class reunions are built around homecoming games, tailgates are as much of a tradition as holiday meals, and team colors represent a town just as much as the cities’ names.
I love driving through small towns this time of year and seeing flags lining streets with schools’ mascots or colors. It’s a sign of small town/school pride that adds as much décor as Christmas trees in December.
With one game per week, football season narrows the attention of superfans to reflect on the last game while gearing up for the next weekend. They can pick apart what went right or wrong on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Monday while studying the next opponent’s offense and defense to predict how their team with compete.
Again, I’m not that well-versed in any game, but it’s fun to get caught up in the hype.
In some places, football is more of a culture than just a pastime. Overhearing it in Alabama, the Tide can win an early season game, but the locals still grumble about how they looked on the field and how they have a pessimistic attitude for the Iron Bowl later in the season.
Even though the outside world doesn’t pause for some places during football season, it’s still deeply rooted in the south. As the SEC continues to grow and be even more competitive, it’s the small towns that feed into it, community colleges and other D-1, D-2 or D-3 colleges and universities.
The culture that gets the players there starts in the backyards from tossing the ball and two-hand touch, continues to peewee programs and builds through junior high and high school.
Seeing packed stands is a telltale sign of a community buying in and rallying behind that football culture. Everybody seems busier than they used to be and you don’t see the majority of the towns’ people at the games like years ago, but adding to the cheers helps motivate everyone on the field and sidelines.
Football season motivates so many people through the work week. It may be as simple as wearing your favorite team’s colors on Fridays or planning a trip to the Super Bowl, but it’s an escape from the outside world.
There’s a vibe that can’t be matched in Starkville, Oxford and Tuscaloosa on game days, and they’re all within a short drive away from here. Our small towns have had a supportive feel throughout the years, and I hope this season is no different.
