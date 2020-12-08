This week, the Monroe Journal is promoting our upcoming annual senior citizen subscription drive. This is a project we do every year, but I think this is the most important one yet.
While we’ve all struggled in one way or another dealing with unique challenges this year, I think our senior citizens living in our Monroe County senior care homes have most likely experienced isolation that, while I hope most of us can’t relate to, we can surely understand.
While our senior care homes work diligently to keep their residents safe, the unfortunate but necessary steps to ensure that safety include limiting visitors and keeping residents distanced from one another. It can’t be easy in there for the residents or the employees.
On top of that isolation, many residents can’t afford to subscribe to their local newspaper which helps them stay connected to their communities, allows them to keep up with changing information and follow obituaries. This is a generation that grew up with newspapers. They enjoy reading the paper and seeing familiar names and maybe even some of their own family members they haven’t been able to see.
Many of them don’t even receive mail of any kind.
This year our adopt-a-senior subscription drive is this Friday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. We are offering a special rate of $20 per subscription. It’s normally $39 so it’s basically half-price. For that $20, you can gift a senior citizen in one of our Monroe County senior care homes with a whole year of their local newspaper. Not only will they receive a paper each week, but they will also get all the magazines, special sections and our annual community calendar. Just think..your gift could put a Monroe Journal in the hands of a resident just in time for them to read the second-graders’ letters to Santa this year. What a treat.
If you’re looking for a way to give back this year, please consider our adopt-a-senior subscription drive. It’s super simple; just call the office at (662) 256-5647, and we can take your information over the phone. Also, you are welcome to stop by the office at 115 Main Street across from Frisco Park in Amory, adopt your senior and grab a cup of hot chocolate while you’re here.
I would like to add that this project is a labor of love for us and one we also contribute to each year ourselves. Won’t you join us?
Merry Christmas, Monroe!