In 2012, when I knew I was moving back home to Amory, I wondered what I would do with myself. It had been a long time since I’d been home, and I wasn’t sure about anything. As I began to piece together in my head what life may be like here, I started thinking about the little newspaper on Main Street. I thought it was still called the Amory Advertiser.
I’d always wanted to write and wondered if I could work there.
I brought in my resume to then-general manager Charlie Langford and got a call a couple of days later from our managing editor, Ray. After coming in for an interview where I was warned I would never get rich as a staff writer, I was given an assignment to cover a story. I can’t remember what it was exactly, but it had something to do with phony 911 calls. I put everything I had into that little story.
Ray called me a few days later and offered me a job as a part-time staff writer with the Monroe Journal and told me my story would be on the front page of the paper the next week. Y’all, when I saw my name in print over that story I felt pure joy. It’s one of my most favorite memories.
Through the years we’ve made many other great memories. Our little paper has changed and grown as we here at the paper and the communities we serve have changed and grown. We’ve covered elections, disasters, moments of triumph, funny stuff, sad stuff, festivals, a pandemic and more. We’ve won tons of awards. This is simply the best paper in the world.
I have had the pleasure of working alongside some of the most dedicated, kind and funny people I’ve ever known – both past staff members and present.
But I think the most valuable thing I’ve gained from my time here at the Monroe Journal is you – my community. Before I came back here and joined the paper, I lived in towns where I went to work, grabbed a burger afterward and went home. I knew some of my neighbors but not most of them. I never knew community.
Thanks to my time here, I know the work and the love that goes into making a community out of just a town. I know how local government works and the importance of voting in local elections. I know the thought and planning that goes into even the smallest things. I understand that festivals don’t just put themselves together and that many hands make for lighter work. And I know that there is a lot of comfort in being called by name at the grocery store by people I would’ve never know otherwise
My time at the paper has come to an end, but I want to thank every one of you who’ve allowed me to be a member of this community with you. It really has been the experience of a lifetime.
I do love to write so I will occasionally drop in here with a column and, of course, I’ll see y’all at the grocery store.
All my gratitude,
Emily