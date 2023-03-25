Several months ago, I inherited something that will continually make me smirk – a stream of three former employees’ junk emails. I don’t even know how many XX@journalinc.com and XX@monroe360.com email addresses are still active, but they’re all streamlined to my inbox now.

Newsletters

RAY VAN DUSEN is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. He can be reached at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com

Recommended for you