Several months ago, I inherited something that will continually make me smirk – a stream of three former employees’ junk emails. I don’t even know how many XX@journalinc.com and XX@monroe360.com email addresses are still active, but they’re all streamlined to my inbox now.
From political agendas and subject lines in Arabic, I gave on up the unsubscribe option a long time ago because that won’t make it stop.
No, I don’t believe sending an Amazon gift card to you will ensure me $3,000 in return. No, I’m not interested in your sales pitch for a search engine optimization.
As my email’s storage capacity was about two gigabytes away from recently maxing out, you’d think a clean sweep of emails hanging out in the inbox for the past two years would’ve helped. It was nowhere close.
After purging the delete folder predominated by all those junk emails, however, I got half my storage capacity back just like that. In a little more than a week, the junk email folder was inching close to 500 deleted emails already.
Even though there’s a huge difference between junk emails and anxiety in your life, there’s a huge similarity.
At first glance, seeing 40 unread messages may seem like 40 things to address, but knowing 38 of them don’t pertain to you is a relief.
In more irresponsible stages in life, shrugging off tasks like taking out the trash or running an errand for somebody was easily excused with, “I forgot.” In more responsible stages in life, the excuses have to be a little more convincing.
Back in high school, our school paper ran pictures of every member of the senior class the year before I graduated with quotes to pass along to underclassmen. Even though he went on to be successful, I remember one person saying something to illustrate the point of not striving to make A’s because people will always expect that from you.
His message to strive for C’s has its good and its bad interpretations.
Striving to be average doesn’t make us stand out, but it makes life a little more manageable. Striving for perfection comes along with plenty of strings we don’t need in our lives that are hard to delete.
Being responsible breeds more responsibility. If you’ve got a proven track record of doing something flawlessly, guess who gets to do it again, again and again. Even though you may excel in whatever that is, how many other things do you have to do other than that?
Like inboxes with 40 unread messages, long checklists can make your anxiety peak, especially when you can’t veer off track.
Saying ‘no’ is really hard but once you break the ice with turning one thing down, it makes others easier.
Email inboxes have their limits and so do we. Know your limit.
Even though I don’t dig through emails from former co-workers and contacts for nostalgia, it is nice to look back on some of those conversations. There are some messages I probably wish I didn’t delete, but I’ll never know the difference with them gone.
When it comes to everything you’ve got to do, you’ll never know the difference with what you can’t get around to doing.
I’m not sure if it’s an age thing or an Information Age thing, but the grown-ups didn’t seem to be as stretched thin when we were younger. We partly do it to ourselves, and it’s okay to turn off the cell phone and not check email when you’re enjoying your time for yourself.
Just as deleting junk emails is necessary to maintain a healthy balance in your inbox, skirting past unneeded things causing anxiety in your day is necessary to maintain a healthy balance in your life.
As hard as it is, just let it go.
