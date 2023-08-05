No matter how good or how bad your grades were last school year, it all happened last year. No matter how accomplished or deflated you felt trying to teach lesson plans last school year, it all happened last year.
Next week marks the beginning of a new chapter in students’ time to learn and in teachers’ time to educate. New beginnings lead to times with wins and chances to do better the next time.
No matter if it’s a new school day or a new school year, there’s always going to be another chance to do better.
Every January, we start a new year with new plans to lose weight, get in shape and kick bad habits.
Just like New Year’s resolutions, starting next week you can pledge to make all A’s, be involved in extracurricular activities or run for student government. You can resolve for even more one-on-one attention with your students or for your class to really show out on the 2024 spring assessments.
Whatever the new school year inspires you to do, dream big and stay dedicated.
It’s August now, and I hope everyone is achieving and maintaining whatever New Year’s resolution they set. In reality, a lot of us taper off as the months pass and we kind of forget what we were trying to do.
The difference between New Year’s resolutions and goals of a new school year is school usually comes with a bigger support system.
All those community back to school bashes are fun, but they’re also meant to be a kick off pep rally for the new year. In Monroe County, groups of people who care about the students and teachers put them on as a way of giving back.
Throughout the year, there will be assessments and games prompting people who care about their schools to be supportive. As a community stakeholder, I hope you resolve to build upon that spirit throughout the year.
A school is as vital for its community as its community is vital for its school.
I love driving through towns during football season that line streets with their school’s flags. It helps build upon school pride.
Not every school can make it far enough to play for a state championship and not every school has an A rating next to its name. No matter what, though, your local school has something unique to offer and it’s usually not hard to find.
Even if you don’t personally know anyone in your local school district, rally behind them. If you love your hometown, that love for your local school is only going to make it stronger.
It doesn’t take much to occasionally dress in your local school’s colors, reach out to the district to see if there are any needs you can help with or wish a student good luck. These gestures are small, but they help build a supportive culture.
Like Januaries, every August gives way to new beginnings. You don’t have to spend your days inside of a classroom to be a part of it. Resolve to rally behind your local school and the students and teachers working through their goals of making the grades and making impacts on their personal lives.
You don’t have to be a mentor to make a big difference. Just having the attitude that you’re behind those schools is a motivator. When the schools know you’re setting expectations high, it gives more motivation to achieve those goals.
