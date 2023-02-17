Before having a driver’s license, the time from when second semester began to spring break felt like one really long and frigid school year. Piggybacking from a semester of football, a fall festival and Christmas joy, that nine-week grading period was seemingly endless in elementary and junior high.
As much as long weekends and even longer breaks can spoil us, we need that break from time to time away from whatever occupies us.
For the one Mardi Gras season I lived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, I realized there’s a lifestyle that seemed like one continuous break. It went straight from Christmas to New Year’s to Mardi Gras season within days.
With so many interconnected cities, it was truly hard to find a weekend, or many consecutive weekdays, with something fun and exciting not happening. Coming from small-town north Mississippi where work characterizes most people’s lifestyles, the coast seemed a little too laid back at times.
Considering I’d only heard the wild New Orleans stories and heard that Mobile had a huge parade of its own, the sparse details of Mardi Gras in Mississippi seemed easier to process.
With the four parades I went to that year, there was nothing controversial or shocking but rather an experience I still can’t shake. Mardi Gras is a way of life down south. While some places and events associated with the season are more R-rated than family friendly, Mardi Gras is a way of life anyone can easily enjoy if you pick your occasion wisely.
From an early afternoon kids’ parade in Gulfport with dogs and tricycles to a dauntingly long parade route weaving through Biloxi in the evening, I could see the differences.
Looking ahead some years, and that Mardi Gras spirit has grabbed northeast Mississippi’s attention.
When Aberdeen trailblazed the idea in 2019, I still remember thinking on the drive to the downtown parade that I really didn’t know if it was a Mardi Gras town or not. A lot of people have their own stories from the French Quarter and a taste for beignets, but I was amazed at how much purple, green and gold the townsfolk already had.
It was one of those kind of Saturday afternoons that stuck with so many of us, and finally having it back even bigger last year brought in so many more people to join in the fun.
Pontotoc joined in last year by hosting its first Mardi Gras parade, and I can see the growth potential for more and more small towns further this direction.
We may be about 240 miles away from the krewes and booze a lot of people associate with carnival season, but Mardi Gras is so much more than just a raucous party.
For northeast Mississippi, it may just be a meal anchored by red beans and rice or a tree in the yard adorned in purple, green and gold beans that gets us in the spirit.
If it’s playing a zydeco song or trying to avoid getting the slice of king cake with the baby, that puts you in a Mardi Gras state of mind, I suggest it. It’s not as wild as you think it has to be.
You don’t have to have to be soused on hurricanes and hand grenades to have a good time. Northeast Mississippi is proving Mardi Gras can be family friendly and that these festivities can provide a much-needed break from boredom between Christmas and our countless springtime events.
Thanks to the volunteers for making a parade happen again in Aberdeen Feb. 18 and for Neil Palmer for being the brainchild behind it all.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road
located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the
river also begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late tonight
to 14.3 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall
Sunday evening. It will rise to 14.1 feet Monday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&