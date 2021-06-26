In the past few years, I’ve come to really like a couple of phrases – “I’m tired of being tired of _____” and “I’m sick of being sick about ____.” I hate the circumstances the people who say them are going through but when they say it, it lets me know there are lots of layers involved.
This column is going to read similar at times to the one my former co-worker and friend, Becka Kyle, wrote, but really how many of us have said, “It’s hard to get to work because work keeps getting in the way”?
I think I realized that sometime close to spring break this year when one of the stories on my list kept getting kicked back for a week, then another week, then another month to I don’t even know when it’s going to happen. That isn’t the only story that fits the description.
It doesn’t matter what you do in life, or even sometimes if you’re retired, something always gets in the way of what you need to get done – or at least think you need to get done.
I sometimes daydream about what life would be like if I had the drive and self-discipline I do now back when I was in kindergarten moving forward. However, I graduated as a C student nearly dead center in my class but more importantly managed to come out of high school with some great stories to tell and laughs to last for a lifetime.
If I’d spent nights and weekends burying my head in books, that’s something I probably wouldn’t have. My grades got better after a couple of years into college, but the number of memorable life experiences coincidentally dwindled down with them.
Don’t get me wrong, doing the best you can at school, work, extracurricular activities and life is important, but taking a breather away from it all is sometimes even more important – just for a little bit at a time.
Everything we’re asked or tasked to do is easy to get buried in, but sometimes you’ve just got to say, “No,” before it buries you. Before it breaks you and your spirit, think about what would happen if you occasionally said, “No.”
Would you be shunned, kicked out of your house, go hungry or be banished to a foreign land? Would you really break somebody’s heart?
Chances are whoever you feel guilty letting down will completely forget about it a lot sooner than you will.
I can write thousands of words about the dangers of taking life too seriously but actually putting them into practice is a completely different story. Taking little leaps is important.
Yes, it is really hard to work sometimes because work keeps getting in the way. That doesn’t always have to mean something that pertains to your employer but rather whatever you’ve ‘got’ to do in general.
The saying goes, “If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life,” but I find that saying really hard to believe. I love working in my yard, but when it’s a humid 100 degrees outside and I’ve got other ways I’d rather be spending my time, it’s not as lovely.
Nobody’s going to notice those un-pulled weeds but me. Nobody’s going to know if all of the weedeating got done. Seriously, nobody cares. However, it’s easy to get stressed when there’s not enough time left to squeeze it on the schedule.
We’re all conditioned and programmed into our own regimens and we usually don’t make it easy on ourselves. Before rushing too quickly from one commitment to the next, daydream for a minute what would happen if you skip a day.
Would your yard go to seed? Would your beach body turn to flab? Would everybody else there just not show up and forever blame you for not being there?
Yes, I wish I studied more in my younger years and, yes, I wish I could loosen up and care a little less about some things in my current years.
There’s a happy median between the two, and finding your happy is more important than whatever is bogging you down.
I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired of not having the laughs I used to have in life, but I’m the only one holding me back. I know what I’m working towards with what I’m trying to save but have no clue when I’ll get it when things keep holding it back.
Layers and obstacles are always going to stand in the way of being happy, but how much of that really falls on us?