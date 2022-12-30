At the end of each year, instinct prompts us to reflect on the past 365 days. Some of those days were horrible, some were phenomenal, and others bleed into one that’ll eventually be hard to remember. We add up all those experiences and weigh them out for how we define each year.
No matter what, there are milestone summers, years and specific dates I’ll never forget because of the happy times they brought. There are also calendar days that make me pause and go for cemetery visits each year.
Good or bad, these dates mark the years, and major life events help define these years.
While nothing completely out of the ordinary happened this year for me, it was still a great year. Despite dealing with higher prices at the gas pump and grocery stores, the assurance of a good garden season made for an easier summer. Going ahead and spending the money on a new mower will offer assurance for a while that I won’t have to borrow from a neighbor to cut the yard due to a mower that won’t crank.
There were perennial visits to some of my favorite places and new discoveries to places I’ll definitely go to again and again and again.
There was health, good friends, family and inner circles offering assurance through rough days and bringing joy that made for memorable days.
Adding all that with the fulfillment of wants, needs and successes, I’ll define 2022 as a good year.
We have no clue what will come next week, next month or next year, but I hope you don’t dwell on what makes 2023 difficult.
Whether it’s losing a loved one or losing out on an opportunity, heartbreak is a part of life. Embrace the heartbreak. We’ve all got emotional scars and once you can look back on them with a smile, you know you’re stronger.
I can remember stomping my feet and squalling as a kid when I didn’t get a toy or an outcome I wanted but couldn’t tell you what specific years that happened. For the past few years, I can recall times of not buying T-shirts while I could that aren’t made anymore or acting on concert tickets at a descent price.
Although I still regret those moments, I’m not dwelling on those missed opportunities out of spite. They actually help teach the need to act upon something that you really want.
Come next week, next month or next year, you may or may not stumble upon opportunities, situations and outcomes you really want but act upon as many favorable ones as you can.
Finally trying that one restaurant may not be life changing, but I bet you’ll find something on the menu that’ll bring you joy again and again and again in 2023. Finally taking that trip for a yearly event that looks like fun online may make for a new tradition you won’t ever miss.
Although it’s been a while since I could truly define an entire year as a bad year, it has taken a lot of experiences, strength and patience to stack up regular things in my life to help define these years as being great.
Not every day is going to be a good day. Not every day is going to be monumental and impressionable, but don’t let those stack up to be defined as a lackluster time in your life. Every day is what you make of it, so let that attitude stack up to being good weeks, months and years because those add up really fast.
Health-wise, nobody knows how we’ll feel next week, next month or next year, but mental states and attitudes really help so stay positive.
The last time I remember going out truly partying for New Year’s Eve was 2013 going into 2014. I didn’t start the new year dragging or with a hangover but remember messing with people who probably did while they were leaving the nightclub.
A friend and I were laughing a few weeks ago reminiscing about it. We were standing out front waiting on a friend to come out and just started thanking people for coming out that night as they were leaving, as if we owned the place.
One guy repeatedly cursed 2013 while my friend was telling him he’s got to stay positive. We still laugh about it, but it was good advice for any year or unforeseen circumstance to come.
No matter what 2023 has in store for you, you’ve got to stay positive. No matter how low and lonely some of the days it brings will be, the days with positive attitudes add up to the best years.
Happy New Year’s, Monroe County.
