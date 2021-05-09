To the Editor:
The month of May is Lupus Awareness Month. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that affects both males of female individuals. Although there is no specific cause for lupus, it is known to be more prevalently seen in African-Americans, Asians, Hispanics/Latino and Pacific Americans. Today, according to LFA, lupus affects more than 1.5 million Americans and more than five million people worldwide.
Monday ,May 10, 2021 is celebrated as National Lupus Day. Continuous education and spreading awareness is the key to one day finding a cure for this dreadful disease. We Care Lupus Support Group, a local community support group, is encouraging individuals to wear purple in solidarity. P.O.P (Put On Purple) on this day to help support and display awareness. Have the conversation of why you wear purple – It is how change begins and questions are answered. The We Care Support Group will be releasing purple balloons on this day in honor of lupus awareness.
We Care is based here in Monroe County. If you or someone you know has lupus or is a caregiver and is in need of a strong support system or just interested in lupus information, please contact founder Michelle Harris founder at 825-0224 or via email at wecareamory@gmail.com.
Michelle Harris
Amory